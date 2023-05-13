Saturday, May 13, 2023
Tamil Nadu Governor dismisses reports that he approved use of NSA on YouTuber Manish Kashyap: How media, liberals and Islamists spread the fake news

Manish Kashyap RN Ravi
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi (left), Youtuber Manish Kashyap (right) - Image Source- Wikipedia/Navbharat Times
Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan has issued a statement dismissing the fake news circulating online that the governor has approved the use of the National Security Act against Manish Kashyap. Taking to Twitter to dismiss the rumours, Raj Bhavan clarified that Governor R.N. Ravi has not approved the use of NSA against the individual from Bihar.

The press release said, “It has come to our notice that a message is being circulated in social media quoting Hon’ble Governor of Tamil Nadu has approved an action under National Security Act against an individual from Bihar. It is clarified that the information is not true. Hon’ble Governor has not approved any National Security Act against any individual himself.”

The statement further added, “We request the citizens not to share/promote such unverified forwards or contents. Appropriate action under the law will be initiated against those found propagating false and misleading information.”

The “news” of the approval by the governor for the use of NSA was published by several leading newspapers. The archived link of the report can be accessed here. It was added that Manish Kashyap will have to spend at least 11 months in jail now without any relief since the Governor has approved the use of NSA by the Tamil Nadu government.

Soon, the usual suspects from social media jumped on this news and amplified it online, repeating with glee the 11-month period.

However, now it has come to light that the Hon’ble Governor gave no such approval for the use of the stringent NSA.

Tamil Nadu police slapped NSA on Manish Kashyap

Earlier, Bihar-based YouTuber Manish Kashyap was slapped with the stringent National Security Act (NSA), a Madurai Police official informed on April 6. A special team of the TN police arrested Kashyap from Bihar. It brought him to Tamil Nadu on transit remand after the Madurai Crime Branch police registered a case against him.

Kashyap, arrested in the case related to the fake videos of attacks on migrant workers from the state in Tamil Nadu, appeared before the Madurai district court on Wednesday and was remanded to judicial custody.

Kashyap had moved a plea in the Supreme Court on April 5, seeking interim bail and clubbing of FIRs registered against him. However, that request was denied by the Supreme Court.

Searched termsManish Kashyap fake videos; Bihar Tamil Nadu fake videos
