‘What’s your Twitter worth?’ Twitter blocks malicious links from accessing users’ account information

On May 14, several users on Twitter published their “Twitter Net Worth” using an app that gained access to their accounts. Soon after the phenomenon went viral on the platform, the link’s access to Twitter API was blocked.

Twitter post made by malicious app. Source: Twitter.

The link was to a website named ‘funroundy.online/twitterworth‘. Initially, when a user clicked on the link, it would take the user directly to the external website. The user would find a link that says, “Sign in with Twitter”. Once clicked, it would ask permission to access your account, including permission to post from your account on Twitter.

Twitter blocked access to API

It appears that Twitter has blocked access to the API. First, when you click on the link, Twitter shows a warning. It reads, “Warning: this link may be unsafe”. It further adds, “The link you are trying to access has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially spammy or unsafe, in accordance with Twitter’s URL Policy.”

Warning by Twitter. Source: Twitter.

According to Twitter, the link could be a malicious link that can steal personal information or harm electronic devices, spammy links, violent or misleading content, or fall into the categories of content that violate Twitter Rules. There is still an option to continue visiting the website, but it can no longer access your Twitter account. If you click ‘sign in with Twitter’, it will do nothing.

Source: funroundy

Other applications from the same website include ‘How and when will you die?’, ‘love calculator’, ‘Twitter circle’ (another famous app), ‘Who visited your Twitter profile?’ (it was once quite famous on Twitter), ‘Twitter Crush’ and more. Twitter has blocked all these apps as well.

Remove permission from the apps

If you have already clicked on any such link and signed in using Twitter, removing the permission to the app is of utmost importance. Follow the steps to revoke the permission granted to any app.

First, click on ‘Settings and Support’ and then go to the ‘Settings and Privacy’ section.

Now click on ‘Security and account access’.

Steps to revoke app permission on Twitter. Source: Twitter

Now click on ‘Apps and sessions’.

Steps to revoke app permission on Twitter. Source: Twitter

Now click on ‘Connected apps’.

Steps to revoke app permission on Twitter. Source: Twitter

Now click on the app you want to revoke permission of. Here we are using Instagram as an example. Please note that linking Instagram to your Twitter account is safe.

Steps to revoke app permission on Twitter. Source: Twitter

Now click on revoke permission.

Steps to revoke app permission on Twitter. Source: Twitter

If you believe that the app gained access by malicious means report the app.

Steps to revoke app permission on Twitter. Source: Twitter

Please remember that clicking on any lucrative link can put your privacy and personal information in the wrong hands. It is highly advised not to click on links that you are not sure if they are safe or not. If you accidentally grant permission to an app, please remove the permission and change the password as soon as possible.