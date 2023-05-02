On Tuesday, 2nd May 2023, an army soldier in Uganda shot dead a politician he was guarding. Uganda’s deputy minister for gender and labour, retired Colonel Charles Okello Engola, died in the firing that took place on Tuesday morning. It is notable that the soldier, after killing the minister, shot himself and committed suicide.

According to reports, it is not yet clear whether the soldier had any argument with the leader that led him to commit this act. After killing the minister, the soldier walked around the nearby area and fired some shots in the air. Then he turned the gun towards himself and fired to commit suicide.

Anita Among, the speaker of Uganda’s parliament, informed the MPs about the minister’s death. In a brief statement, she said, “This morning I received the sad news that Hon Engola has been shot by his bodyguard and later, shot himself. May his soul rest in peace. That was God’s plan. We can’t change anything.” She confirmed the death of Colonel Charles Okello Engola during the morning session she presided.

Retired Colonel Charles Okello Engola was the deputy minister for gender and labour in Uganda. Earlier he had also served as the defence minister of Uganda.