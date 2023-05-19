Friday, May 19, 2023
HomeNews ReportsMuzaffarnagar: One Zarif Ansari kills retired Dalit inspector Garibdas by hitting him 9 times...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Muzaffarnagar: One Zarif Ansari kills retired Dalit inspector Garibdas by hitting him 9 times in 17 seconds with a shovel, surrenders with the police

During police interrogation, the perpetrator Zarif Ansari confessed that his wife was having an illicit relationship with Garibdas propelling him to carry out the heinous act.

OpIndia Staff
Zarif Ansari (R) attacking Garibdas (L).
Zarif Ansari (right) attacking Garibdas (left). (Source: Aaj Tak)
12

In a shocking incident, an assailant named Zarif Ansari used a shovel to kill a former Dalit Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) sub-inspector in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred on May 18 when retired constable Garibdas was conversing with a shopkeeper while sitting at a table in a store.

The instance transpired in Sikhera village which falls under the Sikhera police station area. Garibdas was sitting at a pesticide shop in the village on Thursday afternoon and was engaged in conversation with the shopkeeper when Zarif Ansari of the same village reached there and repeatedly pounced on him with a shovel in quick succession. Ansari hit Garibdas on his head and neck, causing grievous injuries.

The victim was brutally struck 9 times with the shovel in just 17 seconds until he was covered in his own blood and fell to the ground. The entire episode was captured by the CCTV camera outside the shop. Afterwards, the accused left the dying man and proceeded to the police station, along with the weapon, admitted to the crime and turned himself in.

When the police arrived at the location, they took the badly injured victim to a hospital with the help of the villagers where his serious condition led to a referral to Meerut. From Meerut, he was taken to Delhi, but there he succumbed to the injuries. Garibdas had serious injuries on his head and neck, so he could not be saved. 

During police interrogation, the perpetrator confessed that his wife was having an illicit relationship with Garibdas propelling him to carry out the heinous act.

Anoop Chaudhary, the head of the village, stated that Zarif Ansari assaulted Garibdas with the purpose to murder him. He disclosed, “He (Zarif Ansari) used a shovel twice to first push the wounded to the ground before striking him in the neck. The latter is now a patient at Anand Hospital in Meerut. His situation is quite grave and his cranium (skull) has been fractured.”

He revealed, “Before this, no one had ever witnessed any dispute between the two. However, an individual has been taken into custody by authorities, while one is absconding. There may be two or three parties involved in this matter.”

According to Superintended of Police (SP) City Satyanarayan Prajapat, a villager made an attempt to assassinate the retired PSC inspector in the Sikhera neighbourhood. The official informed that the latter was taken to a hospital right away by the police and is currently undergoing treatment.

“A case has been registered on the complaint of the family members. The cops have taken the offender into custody. He is being questioned. He first offered no specific justification for his conduct but he will be thoroughly interrogated, and any information discovered will be discussed,” he added.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Russian psychiatrist Anton Andreev becomes Hindu after attaining Tantra Diksha in Varanasi: This Math in Kashi has initiated disciples from 80 countries

OpIndia Staff -

Manish Sisodia writes a tear-jerker from jail and Kejriwal shares it to win brownie points after former makes startling confession in Liquor Scam case

OpIndia Staff -

Shrirampur: Samir Pathan, Shoaib, Javed brutally assault a man during Urs celebration for merely being associated with a local Hindu group, booked

Siddhi Somani -

Is Elon Musk’s Tesla finally coming to India, this time, on India’s terms? Talks restarted with a new factory proposal: What we know so...

OpIndia Staff -

‘300 more Madarsas will be closed down’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterates vow to continue the crackdown on Madarsas in the state

OpIndia Staff -

A team of journalists was working for me: DK Shivakumar inadvertently spilt beans on the Congress-media nexus

OpIndia Staff -

Operation Dhvast: NIA raids at 324 locations in 8 states in terrorists-gangsters-drug smuggler nexus case, huge cache of arms and ammunition seized

OpIndia Staff -

Assam: 13-year-old abducted, assaulted and gang raped in a moving van, Rubel Rehman, Imran, Mamunur, Anowar arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Was DK Shivakumar not made the CM of Karnataka by Congress because he was ‘too Hindu’ compared to ‘Leftist’ Siddaramaiah? What a media report...

OpIndia Staff -

Actor Ajaz Khan gets bail in drugs case, will step out of jail on Friday after two years: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
633,417FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com