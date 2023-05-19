In a shocking incident, an assailant named Zarif Ansari used a shovel to kill a former Dalit Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) sub-inspector in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred on May 18 when retired constable Garibdas was conversing with a shopkeeper while sitting at a table in a store.

The instance transpired in Sikhera village which falls under the Sikhera police station area. Garibdas was sitting at a pesticide shop in the village on Thursday afternoon and was engaged in conversation with the shopkeeper when Zarif Ansari of the same village reached there and repeatedly pounced on him with a shovel in quick succession. Ansari hit Garibdas on his head and neck, causing grievous injuries.

The victim was brutally struck 9 times with the shovel in just 17 seconds until he was covered in his own blood and fell to the ground. The entire episode was captured by the CCTV camera outside the shop. Afterwards, the accused left the dying man and proceeded to the police station, along with the weapon, admitted to the crime and turned himself in.

17 सेकेंड में 7 बार फावड़े से लगातार हमला…..दर्दनाक, दिल को दहला देने वाला वीडियो.



दलित सेवानिवृत PAC इंस्पेक्टर गरीबदास को जरीफ अंसारी ने बेहद निर्दयता से फावड़े से पीटकर घायल किया। पीड़ित की हालत गंभीर.घटना उत्तरप्रदेश के मुज्जफरनगर की। pic.twitter.com/BjWnyuhZCe — Shubham shukla (@ShubhamShuklaMP) May 18, 2023

When the police arrived at the location, they took the badly injured victim to a hospital with the help of the villagers where his serious condition led to a referral to Meerut. From Meerut, he was taken to Delhi, but there he succumbed to the injuries. Garibdas had serious injuries on his head and neck, so he could not be saved.

During police interrogation, the perpetrator confessed that his wife was having an illicit relationship with Garibdas propelling him to carry out the heinous act.

Anoop Chaudhary, the head of the village, stated that Zarif Ansari assaulted Garibdas with the purpose to murder him. He disclosed, “He (Zarif Ansari) used a shovel twice to first push the wounded to the ground before striking him in the neck. The latter is now a patient at Anand Hospital in Meerut. His situation is quite grave and his cranium (skull) has been fractured.”

He revealed, “Before this, no one had ever witnessed any dispute between the two. However, an individual has been taken into custody by authorities, while one is absconding. There may be two or three parties involved in this matter.”

According to Superintended of Police (SP) City Satyanarayan Prajapat, a villager made an attempt to assassinate the retired PSC inspector in the Sikhera neighbourhood. The official informed that the latter was taken to a hospital right away by the police and is currently undergoing treatment.

“A case has been registered on the complaint of the family members. The cops have taken the offender into custody. He is being questioned. He first offered no specific justification for his conduct but he will be thoroughly interrogated, and any information discovered will be discussed,” he added.