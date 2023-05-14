Sunday, May 14, 2023
Uttar Pradesh: ‘My husband is on the mission of love jihad’, says victim Hindu woman from Agra

This is the second case of love jihad that has been reported from Agra this month.

OpIndia Staff
love jihad
Representational Image: File Photos.
6

A distressing incident involving love jihad and triple talaq has emerged from Agra, Uttar Pradesh. According to the victim in this case – a Hindu woman – she was deceived by the accused Raja Khan, who initially portrayed himself as a Hindu and developed a friendship with her. However, he later coerced her into marriage and subsequently subjected her and their children to physical abuse before expelling them from the home as he gave talaq to her. The victim claimed that Raja Khan has reportedly employed similar tactics to deceive numerous other girls in love jihad.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Rakabganj police station in Uttar Pradesh. According to the victim’s allegations, in 2017, she received a missed call from an unknown number. Upon returning the call, the accused individual identified himself as Raja and claimed to be a Hindu. Initially, the victim declined further communication, but the accused persistently called her. Over time, they developed a friendship. During this period, the accused, Raja Khan, invited the victim to his residence. It was during her visit and subsequent interaction with Raja’s family that she discovered his true religious identity.

Upon discovering the truth, the victim expressed her reluctance and declared her intention to terminate the relationship. However, Raja Khan vehemently disagreed and resorted to holding the victim hostage against her will. Disturbingly, he not only coerced her into a forced marriage by involving a cleric and having the Nikahnama (document of Islamic marriage) signed but also subjected her to physical abuse while she was confined to his residence.

While carrying out her household chores, the victim found evidence that indicated her husband, Raja Khan, had victimized numerous girls as part of his love jihad mission. When she confronted Raja Khan’s family about this disturbing matter, they subjected her to physical abuse.

To exacerbate the situation, Raja Khan gave her talaq and forcibly expelled her from the residence. Seeking justice, the victim initially lodged a complaint at the local Rakabganj police station. However, due to a lack of progress in the case, she sought relief in court. Subsequently, the court ordered the registration of an FIR (First Information Report) against the accused, and the police commenced an investigation into the matter.

This is the second case of love jihad that has been reported from Agra this month. In the first reported case of love jihad, a Hindu girl had come forward with allegations against her Muslim friend, Arman from Firozabad. According to the victim, when her mother discovered their friendship, she tried to persuade her daughter against it. This led to a confrontation, resulting in the young woman leaving her home. Subsequently, Arman married the young woman, converted to Islam, and began residing in a rented house. However, a few days later, the victim was raped by Arman’s friends. When she resisted, she faced physical abuse. Distressed by the situation, the girl reported the matter to the police on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Searched termsUttar Pradesh love jihad; India love jihad
