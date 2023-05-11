While the left-driven ecosystem continues to term the recently released movie ‘The Kerala Story’ as propaganda based on false narratives, similar cases have been reported from the states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh recently.

One of the cases is said to have taken place in the Etmaduddaula region of Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The saga began when one of the friends of the victim introduced her to her relative named Armaan. The accused Armaan is a resident of Kishannagar, Firozabad. The victim and Armaan began talking over the phone and soon became close.

Somehow, the mother of the victim woman came to know about her association with Armaan after which she opposed the duo’s relationship. She also reprimanded and beat the woman. However, the victim eloped from her home and got married to Armaan. Based on the complaint of the mother, the Police recovered the couple but set them free after the victim woman confirmed that they were in love and that she was an adult to take her own decisions.

Later, Armaan trapped the Hindu woman in a rented apartment for around 4 months during which he raped her and allowed several of his male friends to rape her. The accused had rented the apartment saying that he and his wife were Hindu and also married. Armaan assaulted her and also beat her. Reports mention that the victim woman had slit her wrist intending to end her life. She was tortured and pressured to satisfy the sexual needs of the accused and his friends.

The incident however came to the fore after the landlord (owner of the apartment rented by the accused) informed the Hindu Jagran Manch members about the couple. The landlord stated that the duo were staying as Hindus and the accused was constantly torturing the woman. Meanwhile, the family members of the victim had filed a missing persons report as she was not in contact for around 4 months.

The members of the Hindu Jagran Manch then informed the police who arrested the accused and rescued the victim woman. Vimla Vashishth of the Hindu Jagran Manch said that this is a case of Love Jihad and that the story is similar to the recently released movie named ‘The Kerala Story’. The Hindu Jagran Manch has demanded strict action against the accused.

The mother of the victim woman stated that her daughter was studying B Pharma and was very consciously trapped by the accused. She said that she had opposed the duo’s relationship and also beat her but the accused took advantage of the ruined relationship between us and tortured her and allowed his friends to rape her.

The victim woman also confirmed that she was introduced to Armaan by one of her friends. She also said that she was scared to talk to Armaan initially as her elder sister was cheated on and trapped similarly. She said that her sister was also raped and was forced to end her life.

CO City Kamlesh Kumar confirmed the incident and said that the victim woman is now staying with her mother and the accused has been arrested by the police. “The Police have registered a case based on the complaint of the victim woman and investigations are underway,” Kumar said.

Similar love jihad tale reported from Madhya Pradesh

Notably, a similar case has been reported from the state of Madhya Pradesh where a Hindu woman was trapped by a Muslim man who hid his religious identity. The accused man was introduced to the victim via one of the Muslim friends of the victim. The accused and the victim became close and developed sexual relations. When the woman asked for marriage, the accused revealed his religious identity and forced her to convert her religion to Islam. Local reports also state that the victim was tortured and assaulted by the accused.

The victim woman was working at the hospital and the accused, identified as Aman Shah, was also working at the same hospital. Aman Shah had changed his name to Aman Valmiki to trap the Hindu girl. The incident was reported from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

‘The Kerala Story’

It is pertinent to note that the recently released movie named ‘The Kerala Story’ has been declared as tax-free in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. However, reports mention that the Madhya Pradesh government has withdrawn its decision to give tax-free status to the movie in the state.

The multilingual project, featuring Adah Sharma and written and directed by Sudipto Sen, has garnered a lot of attention since its release. Liberals and the opposition particularly the Left and the Congress have labeled it as a propaganda piece and demanded a ban on its screening.

The movie revolves around Shalini Unnikrishnan, played by Adah Sharma, an innocent Hindu woman from Kerala, who is brainwashed by her Muslim friend and gets converted to Islam and marries a Muslim man. The lead actress soon realises that she has been trapped in a huge terrorist web after she is raped, separated from her only child, and then forced to serve as a sex slave.