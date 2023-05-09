Howrah: BJP accuses cops of disrupting 'The Kerala story' screening

On Tuesday (May 9), the BJP accused the West Bengal police of disrupting the screening of the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ at Forum Rangoli Mall in Belur in Howrah.

In a series of videos that have now surfaced on social media, uniformed personnel were seen having a heated argument with movie go-ers. The armed cops also pulled the collar of some men and dragged them away.

While speaking about the development, BJP leader Rakesh Singh said, “Mamata Banerjee is trampling on civil liberties and freedom of speech with impunity in West Bengal. This video is reportedly from Rangoli Mall under Howrah Police Commissionerate.”

He called for the restoration of law and order in the State and emphasised, “People are getting assaulted for wanting to watch a movie…Mamata Banerje’s Police against innocent audience who turned there only to watch a movie passed by Censor Board is in complete violation of the basic fundamental rights.

BJP media panellist Ashutosh Jha said, “Overaction of Police against innocent audience who turned there only to watch a movie passed by the Censor Board is in complete violation of the basic fundamental rights.” He sought the intervention of the West Bengal Governor into the matter.

BJP karyakarta Amit Thakur said, “Mamta Banerjee Police are Stopping people from watching the #TheKeralaStory This behaviour is unacceptable. We all should support the film.”

Vice-President of BJP Yuva Morcha, Priyanka Sharma, said, “Howrah Police Harassed & Dragged out public who went to watch #TheKeralaStoryMovie at Rangoli Mall. Their crime was they just want the Re-fund of the tickets.”

She pointed out, “Mamata Didi’s police treat criminals very gently, but use their power towards innocents.” It must be mentioned that Sharma was once arrested for posting a ‘Met-gala themed meme’ of Mamata Banerjee.

Opindia reached out to the Forum Rangoli Mall but they refused to answer our question and disconnected the call.

Mamata Banerjee bans ‘The Kerala Story’ in West Bengal

On Monday (May 8), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee banned the movie ‘The Kerala Files’ (sic) in West Bengal, citing the need to maintain ‘peace’ in the State.

“West Bengal govt has decided to ban the movie ‘The Kerala Story’. This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state,” news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

Mamata Banerjee had referred to the said movie as a ‘distorted film’ during a press briefing at Nabanna after lashing out at Director Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files.

The movie ‘The Kerala Story‘ revolves around the tragic reality of ISIS brides, with the lead actor Adah Sharma playing the role of one Shalini Unnikrishnan, who is brainwashed by her Muslim friends and gets converted to Islam. She later travels to IS (Islamic State) controlled area with her spouse.