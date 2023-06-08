Thursday, June 8, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Go to hotel room': Tirupati temple's head priest after Adipurush director Om Raut kisses...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

‘Go to hotel room’: Tirupati temple’s head priest after Adipurush director Om Raut kisses actress Kriti Sanon after visiting the temple

The movie's team attended a pre-release ceremony at Tirupati's Sri Venkateswara University Stadium after which Om Raut was seen kissing Kriti Sanon goodbye outside the temple premises

OpIndia Staff
15

It appears that the cast and crew of Adipurush are always dogged by controversy. In the latest incident, Om Raut, the director of Adipurush, caused outrage when he kissed actress Kriti Sanon at Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati on June 7. The movie’s team attended a pre-release ceremony at Tirupati’s Sri Venkateswara University Stadium after which the duo was spotted at the temple for darshan. He was seen kissing Kriti Sanon goodbye outside the temple premises.

The Chilkur Balaji Temple’s head priest in Telangana called the action condemnable and voiced his opposition to it. “This is a condemnable act. Even a husband and wife do not go there (temple) together. You can go to a hotel room and do it. Your behaviour is like insulting Ramayan, and Goddess Sita,” he stated.

Ramesh Naidu Nagothu, the state secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party, expressed his disapproval at the public display of affection in a now-deleted tweet.

Source: Twitter

“After coming to the temple, I feel extremely amazing. It felt nice. We had a great darshan today morning. Yesterday, we put out the trailer. It’s a mesmerising feeling and I cannot put it into words,” Om Raut said while talking about his temple visit.

Many people opposed before when Kriti Sanon visited the Sita Cave and Kalaram Temple in Panchavati, Nashik. They were of the view that as their film’s release date approaches, Bollywood people start to practise religion. At the same time, several people advocated banning the use of religious places for movie marketing.

Adipurush is a cinematic adaption of the Indian epic Ramayana, which is directed by Om Raut. Kriti Sanon portrays Janaki in the movie, while Prabhas plays Raghav along with Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Sunny Singh appears as Lakshmana and Devdatta Nage dons the role of Bajrang. The multi-lingual project is reportedly made at a humungous budget of Rs 500 crore and is co-financed by Retrophiles and Bhushan Kumar’s T-series. It is all set to release in theatres on June 16 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The movie was earlier in controversy over the look of the characters and perceived poor VFX. When the teaser of the movie was first released in October last year, the Ravana played by Saif Ali Khan resembled an Islamic invader and the look of Hanumana also didn’t resemble the description in Ramayana. Ram and Lakshman were seen wearing leather attire, which went against the description of simple attire during exile.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
637,470FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com