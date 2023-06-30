Union Home Minister Amit Shah today launched an unsparing attack on the Ashok Gehlot govt over the law and order situation in Rajasthan. Addressing a public rally in Udaipur in Rajasthan, he brought up the case of Kanhaiyalal’s murder and targeted the Congress govt in the state for failing to take action against the murderers.

“The Rajasthan govt has not yet taken the High Court in confidence to form a special court otherwise Kanhaiyalal’s murderers would have been hanged by now,” the Home Minister said.

He further accused the Gehlot govt of denying security to Kanhaiyalal before he was killed, saying that the state didn’t even want to catch his murderers, who were nabbed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“And don’t lie Gehlot ji that no chargesheet has been filed. I guarantee that the chargesheet has been filed on 22 December 2022. It is your job to formulate a special court in order to expedite the punishment process.” Amit Shah accused the Rajasthan govt of playing vote bank politics by using delaying tactics in the case.

The Home Minister also hit out at the Gehlot govt over the acquittal of all accused in the 2000 Jaipur blasts. “Law and order has completely collapsed in this state. In 2000, a bomb blast occurred in Jaipur, I was the Home Minister of Gujarat then, Vasundhara Raje was here. Everyone was nabbed but their Advocate General had no time to pursue. All (criminals) got released. Today, those terrorists who killed 50 people are roaming around freely and these people (Cong govt) have no shame. And they ask me what has been done in the Kanhaiyalal case.”

Amit Shah further said that if Rahul Gandhi becomes the prime minister of India, scams will become the ‘destiny’ of the country, while fraudsters will go to jails if Narendra Modi returns to power again after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“If Rahul Gandhi becomes prime minister, scams and corruption will become the destiny of India and if Narendra Modi becomes the PM again, fraudsters will go behind bars,” Amit Shah said at a rally organised to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the past nine years in Udaipur.

Kanhaiyalal murder case

On the dreadful day of June 28 last year, two Islamists identified as Riyaz and Ghous Mohammad brutally beheaded a poor Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan. He was murdered for posting a social media message in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The murderers had also made a video boasting about their heinous act, basking in false bravado over killing the hapless poor man inside his shop.

The Islamists, who had entered the shop pretending to be customers, slit Kanhaiya Lal’s throat and stabbed him around 26 times on his body, especially on the neck. They also recorded the murder on a video and released it on social media platforms. After the incident, the killers released a video claiming responsibility for the act. The duo had also later threatened PM Modi with murder.

It has been a year since Kanhaiyalal’s gruesome murder but his family still awaits justice even as Hindus continue to be victims of Islamic radicalisation.