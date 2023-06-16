Amid the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar, another incident of blatant lawlessness has come to the fore. As per reports, on Thursday, June 15, CM Nitish Kumar had a narrow escape from being hit by two bike-borne criminals in Patna.

On Thursday morning, CM Nitish Kumar was out on his morning walk routine, two overspeeding bike-borne miscreants suddenly came very close. CM Nitish had to climb on the sidewalk to save himself hurriedly.

The CM had started from his 1, Aney Marg official residence and was walking towards Circular Road in Patna’s VIP area. At around 6.45 am, the speeding bikers zoomed into the CM’s proximity while fleeing the area at high speed. The CM had a narrow escape and had to run to save himself, as per reports.

SSP Rajeev Mishra reportedly rushed to the location after the incident. The identity of the bike-borne miscreants overspeeding through a VIP area in the early hours was not confirmed immediately. However, media reports have suggested that they were later found to be chain snatchers operating in the area.

As per a report in Bhaskar, the bikers were later arrested. They were found to be habitual chain snatchers operating in Patna. The bike’s number is 01 DK 7148 and it is registered in the name of a person named Himanshu Kumar.

The report further states that upon interrogation, the chain snatchers confessed that they had snatched a gold chain from a person in the SK Puri area. 3 persons were involved in the chain-snatching incident and one of them had escaped earlier. The police are now looking for him.

Earlier, in another instance of a serious security breach, a young man in Bakhtiyarpur had punched the CM’s face.