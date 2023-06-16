Friday, June 16, 2023
HomeNews ReportsBihar: CM Nitish Kumar jumps to the sidewalk, narrowly escapes being hit by overspeeding...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar jumps to the sidewalk, narrowly escapes being hit by overspeeding chain snatchers during his morning walk

Earlier, in another instance of a serious security breach, a man in Bakhtiyarpur had punched the CM during an event.

OpIndia Staff
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Image via PTI)
13

Amid the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar, another incident of blatant lawlessness has come to the fore. As per reports, on Thursday, June 15, CM Nitish Kumar had a narrow escape from being hit by two bike-borne criminals in Patna.

On Thursday morning, CM Nitish Kumar was out on his morning walk routine, two overspeeding bike-borne miscreants suddenly came very close. CM Nitish had to climb on the sidewalk to save himself hurriedly.

The CM had started from his 1, Aney Marg official residence and was walking towards Circular Road in Patna’s VIP area. At around 6.45 am, the speeding bikers zoomed into the CM’s proximity while fleeing the area at high speed. The CM had a narrow escape and had to run to save himself, as per reports.

SSP Rajeev Mishra reportedly rushed to the location after the incident. The identity of the bike-borne miscreants overspeeding through a VIP area in the early hours was not confirmed immediately. However, media reports have suggested that they were later found to be chain snatchers operating in the area.

As per a report in Bhaskar, the bikers were later arrested. They were found to be habitual chain snatchers operating in Patna. The bike’s number is 01 DK 7148 and it is registered in the name of a person named Himanshu Kumar.

The report further states that upon interrogation, the chain snatchers confessed that they had snatched a gold chain from a person in the SK Puri area. 3 persons were involved in the chain-snatching incident and one of them had escaped earlier. The police are now looking for him.

Earlier, in another instance of a serious security breach, a young man in Bakhtiyarpur had punched the CM’s face.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNitish Kumar chain snatchers, speed bike patna, Nitish Kumar attack
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
638,440FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com