A peculiar case has come to the fore from Hajipur in Bihar wherein a woman named Saba Khatoon, who is addicted to social media, left her husband’s house just days after their marriage, as her husband Illyas used to stop her from using social media. According to Saba Khatoon, she used to have frequent arguments with her husband and in-laws as she was always busy on her phone. Following a dramatic turn of events, the matter reached the Lalganj police station.

Reportedly, around 14 days ago, Illyas, a Lalganj police station area resident had a nikah with Hajipur resident Saba Khatoon. After coming to her in-law’s house Saba used to stay busy with her phone and used social media applications like Instagram, Facebook etc. Illyas and his family were upset over Saba’s social media addiction as she would not pay attention to them and they started objecting to Saba’s behaviour.

It is being said that after getting fed up with the repeated objections by her husband and in-laws, Saba called her maternal family there. Upon seeing tears in his sister’s eyes, Saba’s brother even pointed a gun at Illyas. The police reached the spot, confiscated the firearm, and arrested Saba Khatoon’s brother. Following this, Saba, instead of giving up her mobile and social media addiction, happily went back to her parents.

Meanwhile, Illyas’s mother claimed that her son just asked Saba not to carry her phone with her all the time. However, their daughter-in-law was adamant about using her phone. Illyas’s mother further claimed that Saba’s family members arrived at her home and created a ruckus.

On the other hand, Saba’s mother has claimed that for the last two or three days, her daughter’s phone was switched off. She then called Illyas, however, he also did not let Saba talk to her. When she called Saba’s mother-in-law, she said, “’You have no one of yours here. Everyone has died.”

Moreover, Saba’s mother added that after Saba called and said, “Ammi take me away from here”.

According to the police, a case of a domestic dispute was reported at Lalganj police station, and a person was arrested for pointing a gun at his sister’s husband. It has been found that the couple was recently married. The girl is addicted to Instagram and frequently uploaded pictures on social media. Being a Muslim family, they were of a conservative mindset and forbade the girl from uploading pictures on Instagram. This led to an intense argument between the couple and then the girl called up her parents and brother.