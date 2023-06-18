Film director Om Raut’s Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon has stirred controversy ever since its theatrical release on June 16. The cinematic retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana has been criticised for inappropriate character design, storyline, dialogues etc. Now the film has invited further trouble as the president of NGO Sangharsh on Saturday (June 17, 2023) lodged a written complaint against the makers of the film Adipurush at Andheri Police Station in Mumbai. The complainant Maske has demanded that a case be registered against the producer-director of the film for hurting Hindu religious sentiments.

In his letter submitted to the police, Maske pointed out the various “misrepresentations” of the characters of Ramayana. “Hindus have been insulted as Lord Hanuman is seen talking in cheap language. When Mata Sita left for Vanvas, she was wearing Gerua (saffron) attire while in the movie she is seen wearing a white saree. White saree is worn by Hindu widow women,” the complaint stated.

It further claimed that the film Adipurush depicted Lord Rama as a fighter, however, he is Maryada Purushottam. The complaint goes on to claim that Ravana’s Lanka was depicted as being constructed of stones, while in truth, Lanka was built of gold. And when Ravana attempts to abduct Mata Sita, he is represented perched on a bat, despite the fact that Ravana had a Garuda.

Letter submitted to Andheri Police by Sangharsh NGO president Prithviraj Maske (Image via Twitter)

“So you are requested to take legal action against the producer and director of Adipurush,” the letter stated.

It is notable that on Friday, Vishnu Gupta, National President of the Hindu Sena filed a PIL against the movie, asserting that it has mocked the Hindu epic Ramayana, Hindu God and Goddesses, and the Hindu culture. The plea seeks directions to remove the objectionable scenes related to the Hindu gods Ram, Ravana, Sita, and Hanuman. It alleged that the depiction of these deities in the film is inaccurate and inappropriate and contrary to depictions of religious characters as found in Ramayana.

The movie ‘Adipurush’ witnessed an unprecedented opening day at the box office, setting new records for earnings. However, alongside its commercial success, the film has also faced an escalating controversy. Critics have labelled the film’s dialogues as “tapori” or street-smart, with even the portrayal of characters like Ravana and Indrajit being criticised as lacking depth. This departure from expectations has surprised audiences, given that renowned writer Manoj Muntashir penned the script for director Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’. Nonetheless, Manoj has defended his approach, asserting that he intentionally crafted relatable dialogues to connect with the audience.