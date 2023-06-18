Sunday, June 18, 2023
HomeNews ReportsNGO in Mumbai lodges complaint against Adipurush makers for hurting religious sentiments of Hindus
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

NGO in Mumbai lodges complaint against Adipurush makers for hurting religious sentiments of Hindus

Critics have labelled the film’s dialogues as “tapori” or street-smart, with even the portrayal of characters like Ravana and Indrajit being criticised as lacking depth.

OpIndia Staff
Adipurush
Complaint lodged against makers of film Adipurush for hurting Hindu religious sentiments (Images via Amar Ujala/Adipurush poster)
8

Film director Om Raut’s Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon has stirred controversy ever since its theatrical release on June 16. The cinematic retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana has been criticised for inappropriate character design, storyline, dialogues etc. Now the film has invited further trouble as the president of NGO Sangharsh on Saturday (June 17, 2023) lodged a written complaint against the makers of the film Adipurush at Andheri Police Station in Mumbai. The complainant Maske has demanded that a case be registered against the producer-director of the film for hurting Hindu religious sentiments.

In his letter submitted to the police, Maske pointed out the various “misrepresentations” of the characters of Ramayana. “Hindus have been insulted as Lord Hanuman is seen talking in cheap language. When Mata Sita left for Vanvas, she was wearing Gerua (saffron) attire while in the movie she is seen wearing a white saree. White saree is worn by Hindu widow women,” the complaint stated. 

It further claimed that the film Adipurush depicted Lord Rama as a fighter, however, he is Maryada Purushottam. The complaint goes on to claim that Ravana’s Lanka was depicted as being constructed of stones, while in truth, Lanka was built of gold. And when Ravana attempts to abduct Mata Sita, he is represented perched on a bat, despite the fact that Ravana had a Garuda.

Letter submitted to Andheri Police by Sangharsh NGO president Prithviraj Maske (Image via Twitter)

“So you are requested to take legal action against the producer and director of Adipurush,” the letter stated.

It is notable that on Friday, Vishnu Gupta, National President of the Hindu Sena filed a PIL against the movie, asserting that it has mocked the Hindu epic Ramayana, Hindu God and Goddesses, and the Hindu culture. The plea seeks directions to remove the objectionable scenes related to the Hindu gods Ram, Ravana, Sita, and Hanuman. It alleged that the depiction of these deities in the film is inaccurate and inappropriate and contrary to depictions of religious characters as found in Ramayana.

The movie ‘Adipurush’ witnessed an unprecedented opening day at the box office, setting new records for earnings. However, alongside its commercial success, the film has also faced an escalating controversy. Critics have labelled the film’s dialogues as “tapori” or street-smart, with even the portrayal of characters like Ravana and Indrajit being criticised as lacking depth. This departure from expectations has surprised audiences, given that renowned writer Manoj Muntashir penned the script for director Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’. Nonetheless, Manoj has defended his approach, asserting that he intentionally crafted relatable dialogues to connect with the audience.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

US: Woman sues hospital, doctors who removed her breasts at 13 after influencers made her believe she is a transgender

OpIndia Staff -

‘Erroneous interpretation of information collected under RTI’ – RBI dismisses claims of missing notes

OpIndia Staff -

Two groups of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s supporters fight over selfie, Congress sympathisers claim he was attacked over wrestlers’ allegations: Fact Check

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: TMC leader Mustafa Sheikh killed in Malda by former TMC workers who recently joined Congress, one Abdul Mannan arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Canada: Posters of pro-Khalistan rally glorifying 1985 Air India bombing mastermind Talwinder Singh Parmar come up at multiple places

OpIndia Staff -

Wine jug of Jesus, Prophet Mohammad’s prayer mat, Leonardo Da Vinci’s original paintings: How scammer Monson cheated people in Kerala and was finally sentenced...

OpIndia Staff -

NSA Ajit Doval lauds Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, says India would not have been partitioned if he had been alive

OpIndia Staff -

Anti-India Islamist and leftist groups plan protests during PM Modi’s US visit, prepare “Modi Not Welcome,” “Save India from Hindu Supremacy” banners

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: BJP and TMC workers clash in Coochbehar ahead of Panchayat polls, convoy of Union Minister Nishith Pramanik attacked

OpIndia Staff -

WB Panchayat poll violence: Congress leader Ramzan Sheikh’s father murdered, party accuses TMC goons for the attack

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
638,649FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com