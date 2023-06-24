In the Bilaspur district of Chattisgarh, a Youth Congress leader named Sheru Aslam threatened a farmer and his family over a land dispute. A video of Youth Congress district president Sheru Aslam wherein he is seen boasting his position, threatening and abusing a farmer went viral on social media. The issue pertains to illegal land grabbing.

In the viral video, the Youth Congress leader is heard saying, “You know who I am? I am the district president (Zila Adhyaksh), will abduct you and no one will do anything.”

Reportedly, the victim farmer Umendra Ram Sahu is a resident of Mopka village in Bilaspur. The matter pertains to the Sarkanda police station precinct. Sahu has alleged that the land in question belongs to him and is agricultural land. Sheru Aslam and his associates cut the bund of that land and levelled it. Sheru Aslam and his associates are reportedly claiming ownership of the land with wo distinct khasra (land records). A police complaint has been filed in the matter. However, no action has been taken thus far.

In his complaint, Sahu alleged that on Thursday, June 22, Sheru Aslam threatened to kill him if he does not give up the land in his possession. Aslam claimed that the victim can go wherever he wants but ultimately he will have to come back to him only. The Congress leader also claimed that nobody can harm him as he is Youth Congress, district president. Complainant Sahu also alleged that Sheru Aslam brandished a hockey stick as he threatened to kill him.

#धमकी_धमाकेदार

Youth Congress president Bilaspur Sheru Aslam is openly threatening Umendra Sahu. The farmer Umendra alleges that his land is being illegally encroached by Sheru Aslam..!



Complaint recieved with no FIR pic.twitter.com/CjcX1QWJLR — Govind Gurjar (@Gurjarrrrr) June 23, 2023

Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded action against Congress’s Sheru Aslam. BJP spokesperson Sushant Shukla said, “Instead of working for his party, the Congress leader is working to grab land illegally. In a way, he is running an illegal business of land grabbing.”

Moreover, Shukla said that Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel should provide police protection to the victim’s family and take strict action against the Congress leader who threatened the farmer. He further claimed that such matters are increasing in the district, however, the police are not taking any action in this regard.

Taking to Twitter, Chattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao condemned the incident adding that “when the BJP will come to power, goons and Jihadis will be bulldozed.”

बिलासपुर युवा कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष असलम मियां की गुंडागर्दी!



मोपका के किसान परिवार को धमकी दे रहा है, कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष पद का रौब दिखाते हुए किसान को धमका रहा है।

आलमपनाह "कांग्रेसी गुंडे तुंहर द्वार" योजना!



इसीलिए मैं कहता हूं, हमारी सरकार आयेगी गुंडों, जिहादियों पर बुलडोजर चलेगा! pic.twitter.com/0FIWb1GlhO — Arun Sao (@ArunSao3) June 24, 2023

“Hooliganism of Bilaspur Youth Congress President Aslam Mian! The farmer of Mopka is threatening the family, showing the glory of the post of Congress President, he is threatening the farmer. Alampanah “Congress goons at your door” scheme! That’s why I say, our government will come, goons, Jihadis will be bulldozed!,” Sao tweeted in Hindi.