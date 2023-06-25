Two robbers, who were caught on CCTV cameras, have been arrested by the Delhi police, even though didn’t rob their targets and instead gave them money from their pockets. The attempted robbery occurred on the night of June 21, 2023, when the robbers threatened a couple with guns. However, upon finding only Rs 20 in their victims’ pockets, the robbers surprisingly handed over Rs 100 from their side before making their escape. Later the police successfully apprehended the two robbers in the Shahdara district of Delhi.

DCP Shahdara, Rohit Meena said, “Both the robbers had consumed a lot of alcohol at the time of the incident. After examining the CCTV footage, it was found that these robbers had created panic in many areas. We have recovered the pistol.”

The DCP further said, “Apart from this, the scooter used in the crime and 30 mobile phones have also been recovered from them. We have registered a case against them and further investigation is underway.”

Sharing details of the incident, Rohit Meena said that on June 21, a series of three consecutive phone calls alerted the police about criminal activities. The first call reported an attempted jewellery snatching from a couple, followed by the second call reporting an attempted mobile phone snatching. The third call informed the police about an attempted robbery by threatening with a pistol. Notably, all three calls were made by different individuals. Acting swiftly, the Station House Officer (SHO) arrived at the scene and discovered that one of the suspects was armed with a pistol.

When the robbers were trying to rob the couple, they tried to steal the young woman’s jewellery. But they realized it was fake, and then found that the couple had only Rs 20 on them. This discovery led the robbers to humiliate and insult the couple. As they departed, they surprisingly handed over Rs 100 to the couple as well.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case, the police embarked on a thorough investigation. The dedicated police team meticulously reviewed approximately 200 CCTV footage and commenced tracking the movements of the criminals. Their extensive analysis revealed a series of additional robberies committed by the same culprits. Armed with this crucial information, the police proceeded to Jagatpuri in order to locate and apprehend the first accused, Harsh Rajput, aged 31.

According to the police, Harsh, who was employed at a mobile repair shop, had a history of involvement in criminal activities. Following interrogation, it was disclosed that the second accused, 31 years old Dev Verma, hails from Burari. Dev Verma was found to have strong ties to the Neeraj Bawania gang, which significantly influenced his criminal behaviour. During the investigation, the police successfully recovered a pistol, scooter, mobile phone, and the attire worn by Dev Verma during the incident. Furthermore, the ongoing interrogation has resulted in the revelation of four previous cases involving the accused individuals.