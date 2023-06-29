On June 19, late in the evening, a Muslim woman’s body was discovered hanging outside of her leased residence in the Aligarh region of Uttar Pradesh. Because Muskan had eloped with a Hindu man named Deepak 5 years ago the Leftist media tried to paint the story as one where a Hindu man was the culprit behind a Muslim woman’s death.

On 23 June, OpIndia published a news report on the suicide case of Muskan and exposed the attempt by the left-liberal media to paint the picture of ‘bhagwa love trap’ by blaming her former Hindu partner for the suicide.

The same ‘Hindu man caused Muslim woman’s death’ narrative was also peddled by BBC News Hindi.

Seven days on, the BBC is unapologetically running fake news without any correction. Notably, it has almost never reported on the several love jihad cases that are cropping up across India.

What was the case?

On June 19, late in the evening, a Muslim woman’s body was discovered hanging outside of her leased residence in the Aligarh region of Uttar Pradesh. According to preliminary evidence, the woman named Muskan, had eloped with and married a Hindu man named Deepak a few years ago.

The news of her death was quickly spread on social media under the hashtag ‘bhagwa love trap’, suggesting that the man had lured the woman into a relationship in exchange for her conversion to Hinduism and then killed her. However, the police discovered that the woman had split from Deepak a year ago and had been residing with a man named Mohammed Faizan ever since.

The tweets shared on social media by Islamist and left liberals falsely indicated that Muskan’s death was a result of some hoax concept recently developed by the Islamists named the ‘Bhagwa Love Trap,’ to counter the reality of love jihad.

Muskan had left Deepak, and was living with Mohammad Faizan

BBC’s report insinuates that Muskan Bano’s suicide was linked to her Hindu partner Deepak with whom she had eloped 4 years ago. However, the report conveniently left out the fact that Muskan had separated from Deepak was living with Mohammad Mohammed Faizan ever since.

Instead of basing it on the official police records, the report stems from the allegations Muskan’s family who had not spoken to her for a while and were not aware of the change in her life that had occurred when she settled in with Faizan and left Deepak.

According to the SHO, Muskan eloped with Deepak in 2019 while she was still a minor. Her parents later filed a complaint against Deepak for kidnapping after which the girl was recovered by the Police.

Muskan testified before the court that she had eloped and was not the victim of kidnapping, which led to Deepak’s release on bail from judicial custody. After some time, they fled together once again and started living together. The SHO stated that it is unclear if they were legally wed.

Meanwhile, Faizan surrendered in court on June 22 and told the court that Muskan had been pressuring him for nikah while he had been avoiding it.

Zakir Ali Tyagi, a journalist for the contentious website The Wire, Kashif Arsalaan, a Muslim activist with more than 34,000 Twitter followers, Shahin Khan, a student with 46,000 followers on Twitter, Sadaf Afreen, a journalist with more than 61,000 followers on Twitter, and Kavish Aziz, a user with 58,000 Twitter followers are among those who suggested Deepak as accused under the so-called ‘Bhagwa love trap’.

The British Broadcasting Company blatantly published its agenda so long as a Hindu appeared to be guilty enough to push the ‘bhagwa love trap’ conspiracy theory. It has been seven days but the fake news continues to be published on BBC News Hindi website and twitter.

BBC’s tryst with propaganda

17 April 2023: BBC romanticises gangster Atiq Ahmed

BBC News ‘journalist’ Geeta Pandey stirred the hornet’s nest by trying to create a sympathy wave for deceased gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed.

In her piece titled ‘Atiq Ahmed: The brazen murder of an Indian mafia don-turned-politician,’ Pandey went on to weave a sorry tale around Ahmed’s childhood days. “The 60-year-old was born in a poor family in Prayagraj and was a school dropout…” the report read.

13 February 2023: BBC backs child marriage

BBC published a piece titled, “Indian women protest against child marriage mass arrest”, trying to push the theory that Indian women are somehow in favor of child marriages. Interestingly, BBC in its own report says that child marriages are prevalent in India due to patriarchal traditions, and then goes on to support that patriarchy.

Notably, the “BBC legend” Jimmy Savile was famous for abusing children sexually, with the first of those allegations appearing in 1958, but they were ignored by BBC till 2011 when Savile died.

10 February 2023: BBC sympathizes with ISIS bride

BBC faced backlash in its own country for trying to create sympathy for ‘ISIS bride’ Shamima Begum in its documentary titled The Shamima Begum Story. The documentary is a follow-up of the ten-part podcast by BBC on Shamina Begum, which was titled I’m Not a Monster, The Shamima Begum Story. After the podcast was released, BBC was accused of giving a platform to an ISIS terrorist.

29 January 2023: Protests against BBC documentary on Modi

The Indian diaspora in London staged a protest against BBC outside its headquarters over the documentary it released accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Gujarat Riots 2002 when he was Chief Minister of the state.

The Indian Government banned the two-part documentary released by BBC on Gujarat Riots 2002. While the Supreme Court has cleared then-CM Narendra Modi’s name in the riots, the media house accused him of not controlling the riots. Furthermore, the documentary tried to set the long-debunked narrative that the reason for the train burning in Godhra was unknown, which triggered the riots.