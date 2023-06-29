A complaint was lodged in Vadodara against an individual named Irfan, who concealed his identity and lured Hindu girls into a love trap. His modus operandi involved taking the victim girls to hotels by presenting false identity cards. Additionally, evidence has surfaced indicating his communication with other girls through his mobile phone. This situation has caused significant anger among the Hindu community and organizations. Recognizing the gravity of the matter, the local police has been alerted.

According to reports, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghvi has taken cognizance of the incident. Sanghvi said that the police have been ordered to carry out regular checks in hotels for suspicious activities. He has ordered the police to register a complaint in the Vadodara incident and accordingly, two agencies of the government are investigating. “The families of the girls are requested to come forward with courage and lodge the complaints. We promise to keep the name and identity of the family a secret,” he added.

Harsh Sanghvi said that he has ordered an inquiry by the police immediately after the matter came to light. He added, “Checking is going on in all hotels not only in Vadodara but across Gujarat to ensure that such cases do not happen. Also, if such an incident comes to anyone’s notice, inform the police immediately, we are determined to take very serious steps in this matter.”

Two complaints have been filed against Irfan

Recently, on 23rd June 2023, Bajrang Dal activists from Vadodara city caught a Muslim man who lured a Hindu girl and took her to a hotel where he presented a fake Hindu identity card. The youth named Irfan Diwan stayed in the hotel by giving a false ID. Police have arrested three people, including Irfan Diwan, in connection with the case.

According to Makarpura police, recently a video went viral on social media in which it was said that a Muslim youth and a Hindu girl were staying in a hotel near Tarsali Bridge by submitting a false Aadhaar card. When the matter came to the notice of the police, the officers reached the guest house and inquired about the video.

During the interrogation conducted by the Vadodara police and the subsequent investigation of the hotel’s register, it was uncovered that a young man named Irfan Diwan had checked into the hotel using the alias “Hiten Thakor” and provided a fake Aadhaar card bearing the same name. After registering the case, the police arrested the trio, including the hotel manager, Irfan Diwan, and Irfan’s friend, Hiten Thakor, for violating the notification by allowing entry into the hotel without proper verification. The arrests were made after the police registered a case against them.

One day later, another individual came forward and filed a complaint against Irfan. The victim, residing in the Maneja area of the city, stated in the complaint that she had been subjected to harassment by Irfan for an extended period. Due to fear, she had refrained from speaking out until now. However, upon learning that a case had been registered against Irfan, the girl gathered the courage to file a complaint at the Manjalpur police station.