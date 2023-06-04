Congress leader DK Shivakumar has finally spoken about taking the position of Karnataka’s deputy chief minister a few weeks after being chosen for the position. He stated that on the advice of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, he chose to give up the race for the office of the chief minister and to practise patience instead. After Congress won the Karnataka elections, there was a contest between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the post of CM, but ultimately the party chose Siddaramaiah. While DK Shivakumar was made the deputy CM.

The 61-year-old, who also received the plum portfolios of Bengaluru City Development and Water Resources, visited his constituency to express his gratitude to voters. “You voted for me in large numbers to make me the chief minister, but what to do? A decision was made. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge gave me some advice. I had to bow my head to their words,” he shared while addressing a public meeting.

He added, “I have to be patient. But the wish of God and the wish of all you people will never fall flat. Let’s be patient. That’s all I can say now.”

He also talked to the electorate in Shivanahalli, Kalahalli and Harohalli. His chief ministerial aspirations again came up Kalahalli. “From the point of view of bagging the chief minister’s post, people in the entire Old Mysuru region expressed their pride. But nobody needs to be disappointed,” he remarked.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president positioned himself as the next Vokkaliga CM of the Congress after SM Krishna (1999-2004) in the run-up to the May 10 state election. He personally requested the people to support his bid for the post.

Government formation in Karnataka last month was preceded by several frantic negotiations between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and the party hierarchy in New Delhi. After Congress won 135 of the 224 seats in the recent assembly election the results of which were declared on May 13 both the two state Congress leaders faced intense rivalry for the position of chief minister.

He argued that since he had worked hard to revitalise the party in the state and achieve a resounding victory, he ought to be granted the post. Additionally, he asserted that in the most recent assembly elections, the Vokkaligas, who had previously supported the Janata Dal (Secular), had flipped their allegiance and supported him and the Congress, securing the highest vote total for the party in the Old Mysuru area.

He thanked the residents of his area for their warm reception and show of support and encouraged them to start making preparation for the panchayat elections. “I have come here to thank you and to take your blessings.” The largest margin in the state, 1.22 lakh votes, determined his victory in Kanakapura.