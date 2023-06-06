On Monday, June 5, Madhya Pradesh Police arrested one individual identified as Arbaaz for posing as a man from a different religion and trapping a Hindu woman in a love affair. The accused is also said to have forced the woman to marriage and convert her religion to Islam.

According to the News18 report, the incident is said to have happened in the Indore city of Madhya Pradesh where the victim woman, who works at a mall in the city, was trapped by Arbaaz in an affair. The accused had posed as a Hindu man and developed a friendship with the woman. Later he tried to force her to marry him and to convert to Islam.

The woman filed a police complaint against the accused and indicated that the latter wanted to convert her religion. Indore’s Additional DCP Rajesh Raghuvanshi confirmed the matter and said that the accused has been arrested based on the complaint filed by the woman.

Notably, the number of such incidents has gone on the rise in the past few months. Earlier on May 20, one Muslim man identified as Mohammad Faizan Khan from Indore had befriended a girl who lives in Nanda Nagar, in a coaching class and engaged in physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage. He then started pressurising the girl to accept Islam and when she refused, he started fighting with her. Faizan warned her of dire repercussions and threatened to kill her, her brother, and her mother. The police then booked a case against Faizan based on the complaint filed by the woman.

On April 20, a Hindu girl identified as Jaya Sharma, unable to withstand the pressure of marriage exerted on her by her boyfriend Asad, committed suicide by consuming poison. The family of the girl alleged that the girl was pushed to take the extreme step after being harassed for several months by her boyfriend Asad, a resident of Kazi Palasia, who kept pressurising her to get married to him.

In the current given case, the accused Arbaaz has been arrested by the police. He is also being interrogated as a part of the investigation.