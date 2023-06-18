Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a three-day tour to the United States starting Tuesday. During his visit, PM Modi will participate in numerous programs. However, recent reports have revealed significant news concerning the PM’s trip. Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, has reportedly conducted a meeting with several pro-Khalistan organisations operating in America, as well as various groups working against India, with the intention of plotting a significant conspiracy during PM Modi’s visit to the United States.

Intelligence sources indicate that the ISI has been operating actively in America over the past few days with the aim of thwarting Prime Minister Modi’s visit. Furthermore, the ISI has allegedly provided financial support to numerous organizations to carry out a conspiracy against India. Pakistan is concerned about the elaborate preparations made to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the United States, as it is apprehensive about India’s increasing global stature and reputation.

As part of Pakistan’s efforts to oppose Prime Minister Modi, a toolkit has been reportedly prepared. The toolkit outlines strategies and plans on how to protest against India and specifies the locations where these protests are intended to take place. Additionally, preparations have been made regarding the selection of posters to be used during the protests. Furthermore, a dedicated website has been created to facilitate the execution of the alleged conspiracy against India. The website encourages individuals to register themselves, presumably to participate in carrying out the planned activities against India.

Posters containing false propaganda regarding human rights violations by the Indian Army have allegedly been prepared, aiming to discredit their reputation. Additionally, hashtags such as #ModiNotWelcome have been generated to further the opposition against Prime Minister Modi. These actions bear resemblance to past instances where the ISI has orchestrated conspiracies to undermine India’s rising global standing. Previously, after Nupur Sharma made a controversial statement, several anti-India hashtags were promoted on social media platforms from Pakistan.

It was already reported earlier that Several Islamist and anti-India groups have planned protests during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming USA visit. Several organisations including the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC), Peace Action, Veterans for Peace, and Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition have planned to orchestrate a protest outside the White House on the 22nd of June. PM Modi is scheduled to meet President Biden on that day in Washington DC on that day.

They have assembled banners saying “Modi Not Welcome,” “Save India from Hindu Supremacy,” etc. In New York, they have planned a protest named “Howdy Democracy,” a take on “Howdy Modi” event in 2019 attended by PM Modi and President Trump. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have announced that they will screen the highly controversial BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots.

Human Rights Watch’s Asia Division director Elaine Pearson wrote a letter to Biden urging the White House to raise concerns, both publicly and privately, about these so-called Human Rights issues in India during Modi’s visit.

The upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to commence on June 21st. As part of his itinerary, PM Modi will visit the esteemed White House during this period. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have made arrangements for a state banquet in honour of Prime Minister Modi, scheduled for June 22nd. Furthermore, during his visit, PM Modi is slated to address a joint session of the US Congress on the same day, providing an opportunity for him to share his perspectives and engage with the American legislative body.

In recent times, key members of President Joe Biden’s administration have engaged in discussions with India, demonstrating clarity and enthusiasm in their approach. These conversations have placed significant emphasis on the need to overcome outdated perceptions and address any lingering reservations regarding India within the American bureaucracy.

The White House is positioning Prime Minister Modi’s visit as a catalyst that will strengthen the bond between the two nations and propel their relationship to new heights. Kurt Campbell, the White House Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, expressed that the bilateral relationship is experiencing a period of significant transformation. Notably, Campbell himself had undertaken a visit to India earlier this month, underscoring the importance placed on fostering closer ties between the two countries.