Kerala Muslim community awards heroic reception to Banglore, Coimbatore blasts accused, PDP chairman Abdul Nasser Madani

On June 27, the Muslim community in Kerala awarded Abdul Nasser Madani a heroic reception in the presence of law enforcement officers. Madani who is the chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is the primary accused in the 1998 Coimbatore Blast Case and the 2008 Bangalore Serial Blast, which resulted in injuries of 200+ unarmed civilians and the death of around 58 innocent individuals.

Former cop spoke to Republic TV Bhaskar Rao said that the reception an accused terrorist got was ‘shameful’.

The PDP leader was brought to Kochi by a cavalcade of Bengaluru police accompanying him. Earlier on April 18, the Supreme Court modified Abdul Nasser Madani’s bail terms to let him stay in Kerala until July 8, 2023.

Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela Trivedi’s divisional bench had stated that this was associated with Madani’s own health problems. “As an interim measure, the applicant can visit Kerala for a period up to July 8, accompanied by Karnataka police escort and return in the same manner,” the bench was quoted as saying.

Madani had applied to the top court for a waiver of his bail requirements so that he may travel to his native Kerala. The bench set the matter for July 10 after clarifying that Madani would be responsible for paying for the escort that the Karnataka police would provide.

The PDP leader on Monday left to board a 6 pm flight from Bengaluru and arrived at Cochin International Airport around 7 pm. Speaking to the media from the Bengaluru airport, Madani stated that the exact amount of money that he is supposed to pay to the Karnataka police for their security was yet to be ascertained. “The amount of money that is to be paid to the Karnataka police depends on our travels in Kerala in the next 12 days,” he said.

Madani also claimed that he is suffering from certain health issues. “My kidney is weak and I might have to undergo dialysis soon. I also suffer a stroke once in a while because of poor blood circulation in the brain. When the court allowed me to visit Kerala for a month in April, I was hoping I could get a medical check-up done and get proper treatment. But now, that is not possible,” he said.

Because of his role in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb bombings, Madani was charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, of 1967, along with 31 other people. On July 25, 2008, a string of nine improvised bombs detonated close to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, inflicting one fatality and 20 injuries. Madani was detained as a result of the incident because he was suspected of being the mastermind of the explosions.

In 2009, two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were arrested from the Bangladesh border, and their interrogation revealed significant information about serial blasts in several cities in India, including the Bengaluru blasts. From this investigation, several Muslim youths were arrested, and Abdul Nasser Madani’s link with the blasts was revealed. He was arrested in August 2010 for his involvement in the blasts by Karnataka police.

Also, the February 1998 Coimbatore bombings case included Madani as an accused person. He was detained in connection with the case in March 1998, but ultimately acquitted in 2007.

As reported earlier, other than PDP, Madani had established Islamic Seva Sangh in 1989, which was banned in 1992 for its terrorist activities. He was also accused of fanning hatred following the Babri demolition, and alleged to have links with Pakistani terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.