Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun blames Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RA&W for the killing of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, goes on a rant

On June 18 (local time), Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in Surrey, Canada. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the leader of the banned Khalistani terrorist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), has now blamed Indian intelligence agencies, including the Research and Analysis Wing (RA&W), for the Khalistani terrorist’s execution.

He claimed that Nijjar was killed on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instructions. He blamed PM Modi’s “aides” Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval for Nijjar’s murder.

“While SFJ has been using ballots for the liberation of Punjab from Indian occupation, India has set the cycle of violence into motion by resorting to the use of bullets. While Indian bullets cannot stop the Khalistan Referendum which will balkanize India and liberate Punjab, Modi, Shah and Doval should be prepared for facing justice under international law for ordering the killing of pro-Khalistan Sikhs,” Pannun reportedly said in a video statement.

Pannun also vowed to dismantle the Indian system in a bid to avenge the Khalistani terrorist’s killing.

Pannun earlier claimed to Postmedia that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service had alerted Nijjar of threats just days before he was killed.

It is notable that Nijjar was a wanted terrorist by the Indian Government. Nijjar was the head of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib. He was shot dead by two unidentified assailants within the Gurdwara premises. 46-year-old Nijjar hailed from the village Bhar Singhpura of Jalandhar. His killing came just days after, Khalistani terrorist Avtar Khanda mysteriously died in a UK Hospital.

His name was added to the list of designated terrorists recently by the Indian Government. In 2022, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) declared a Rs 10 lakh reward on Nijjar after his name appeared in a conspiracy to kill a Hindu priest in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) was behind the conspiracy to kill the Hindu priest. Nijaar was the chief of the Khalistani terrorist organization KTF. Apart from his activities in KTF, Nijjar was also linked to the Khalistani terrorist organization Sikhs For Justice. He reportedly went to Australia for a ‘Referendum’ voting recently. NIA also booked him in a conspiracy to commit terrorist activities against India.