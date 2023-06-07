Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Watch: Director Om Raut emotionally requests Adipurush producers and distributors to keep one seat vacant for Lord Hanuman during every show

During the event, Om Raut got emotional and teary-eyed as he requested the producers and distributors to dedicate one seat in every theatre to Lord Hanuman.

OpIndia Staff
The grand pre-release event of the film Adipurush was held in the sacred city of Tirupati on Tuesday, June 6, where the makers also unveiled its highly anticipated final trailer. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, written and directed by Om Raut, and stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

During the event, Om Raut got emotional and teary-eyed as he requested the producers and distributors to dedicate one seat in every theatre to Lord Hanuman. The lead actor Prabhas comforted him by giving him a side hug as he sobbed.

“My mother says that wherever Ramayan is being played, Hanuman will be present there. I am requesting Bhushan sir, Anil sir, and all the producers to leave one seat vacant for Lord Hanuman. Everywhere in the world where Adipursh is being screened, I request to keep one seat. He (Lord Hanuman) will come. Please, sir,” the director implored.

It is believed that once Lord Hanuman asked Lord Ram how will he survive on the earth without him to which the latter replied that he will have to live and protect the devotees from the evil Kaliyuga, but whenever and wherever his name is chanted or Ramayana is recited with pure devotion, the former would be present there. Lord Hanuman is one of the eight Chiranjivis (immortals) who are to remain alive on this planet until the end of the current Kali Yuga.

In addition to praising Prabhas, Om Raut asserted that the movie would not have been feasible without the backing of the actor. “I have said this before, I would have been unable to make this without darling (Prabhas). If there is anything that makes Adipurush what it is, it is darling. I just want to tell everyone that this is not our film, this is your film, and this is everybody’s film. Adipurush is a film of India.”

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, Devdatta Nage as Bajrang and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. It is set to release in theatres on June 16 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Om Raut, whose last venture Tanhaji with Ajay Devgn, which was released in 2020, was very successful and has been working on Adipurush for a few years now. It is made on a humongous budget of Rs 500 crore and has run into several hurdles ever since its inception. However, it is now all set for a grand release in multiple languages across the globe.

Adipurush film release
