Mathew Antony, a Congress member, threatened Somaiya Trust with “consequences” after they fired Somaiya School principal Parveen Shaikh after OpIndia published an expose on Shaikh’s unflinching support for Hamas, usual Hindu haters including Islamist preacher Zakir Naik, and 2020 anti-Hindu Delhi riots mastermind Umar Khalid among others.

“Once MVA comes to power in 2024 October in Maharashtra, Somaiya School will face consequences for this. I have spoken to Parveen Sheikh & have requested the Somaiya Management to stay away from the political trap of taking sides than maintaining neutrality. Seems like they have taken sides with the fundamentalists or their threats,” Antony tweeted along with the statement issued by Somaiya Trust.

Congress member Mathew Antony threatens Somaiya Trust for sacking Parveen Shaikh

Earlier today, Somaiya Trust issued a statement announcing the sacking of Parveen Shaikh. In its statement, the Trust said, “Recently, it has come to our attention that the personal social media activities of Ms Parveen Shaikh, who holds a leadership position at The Somaiya School, have been starkly misaligned with the values we cherish.”

“Given the gravity of these concerns, and after careful consideration, the management has discontinued Ms Parveen Shaikh’s association with Somaiya Vidyavihar to ensure that our ethos of unity and inclusivity is not compromised,” the statement released by Somaiya Trust further said.

Parveen Sheikh liked posts supporting Hamas terrorist Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’s ‘resistance’ against Israel, and posts propagating anti-Ram Mandir views

On the 24th of April, OpIndia published a report that tracked the Islamist views of the principal and her leaning towards anti-Indian elements on social media. She frequently likes Hamas pronouncements endorsing their ‘resistance’ against Israel along with those supporting its senior leadership such as terrorist Ismail Haniyeh. She strikes as an ardent advocate of Hamas who rationalizes all the atrocities it commits as ‘resistance’ or ‘retaliation.’

Parveen Shaikh has an extensive record of “liking” tweets that echo her views. She also supports radicals such as Islamist preacher Zakir Naik and Umar Khalid, the mastermind of the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi. She also likes tweets holding Hindus liable for fundamentalist attacks on their sacred procession. Furthermore, Shaikh enjoys dehumanising Hindus by portraying them as beggars in front of Arab countries and is opposed to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Moreover, one of the X posts, Shaikh alleged that Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan “sold his soul to the devil” since he had requested that the Indian government reject any attempts by outsiders to meddle in domestic matters.

On the 12th of April, Shaikh liked a post by anti-semite and fake news peddler Jackson Hinkle which hailed the children and grandchildren of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh – who were neutralised by Israel for being Hamas terrorists. He called their death ‘martyrdom’, thereby revealing that he believes Hamas is ordained by Allah to heap atrocities against Jews.