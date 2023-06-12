A Hindu family in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district has disowned their 22-year-old daughter named Anamika after she accepted Islam and married a Muslim man named Ayaz. The girl has been given a new name after her conversion to Islam and now she is known by the name of Fatima.

According to the reports, the family organised an official ceremony as per Hindu rituals to declare that their daughter was dead to them. The family members also stated that their daughter has become a victim of Love Jihad and that she has defamed their family in society. “We had dreams of doing Kanyadaan for her but now we are forced to do Pind daan,” brother of the girl said.

The videos of the incident have gone viral over the internet in which it can be seen that the family members of the girl organised an official ceremony as per the Hindu rituals to declare that their daughter was no more. The father of the girl also printed ‘Shoksandesh’ in which he mentioned his daughter as ‘Kuputri’, further disowning her.

The said ‘Shoksandesh’ has been going viral over the internet in which the family has mentioned that the girl breathed her last for them on April 2 this year. The family also prayed that their daughter gets a place in hell.

“We raised her for around 22 years with all the love and care and this is how she has defamed us in the society,” the family members said. It is noteworthy that the wedding card of Uzma Fatima alias Anamika’s marriage to Ayaz had gone viral over the internet in June this year.

The girl’s mother had come forward after the card went viral and called it ‘love jihad’ and demanded the police to get her daughter back. However, the Madhya Pradesh police refuted the allegations of the girl’s mother and called it a consensual relationship between the two families.