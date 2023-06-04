On 3rd June 2023, Professor Shamim Ahmed of Meerut celebrated the third birthday of his pet dog Alex with over 300 invitees. He also gifted a refrigerator to a guest who won a lucky draw at this party. Dr Shamim Ahmed is locally known for his love for animals.

Dr Shamim Ahmed is a professor in the Department of Pharmacy at Translam College. He has a pet dog Alex of St Bernard breed. Dr Shamim Ahmed invited more than 300 of his friends and acquaintances to the birthday celebrations of his pet dog. He made an invitation video and sent it on WhatsApp to all the invitees.

At this party, an 11-kg cake was cut in the presence of the dog Alex who was wished for and loved by all the invitees. Dr Shamim Ahmed’s relatives and his students living abroad joined the celebrations through video conferencing. The kids and adults attending the party enjoyed a lot. The delicious menu on this occasion included Chhola Bhatura, Ice Cream, different Chaat dishes, and Chowmin.

The guests attending the party gave various gifts to the professor’s pet dog Alex. Everyone was given return gifts. On taking out the lucky draw, a guest Anas was given a fridge as a return gift.

It is notable that Dr Shamim Ahmed is known as a local animal lover. Despite taking care of his pet dog, he also works for stray animals. He also adopted a stray dog who is now named Rim. Rim was also present at the party. The party took place in the evening. Before that, Dr Shamim Ahmed served many animals in the day. He fed many stray animals including cows, dogs, and monkeys. Dr Shamim Ahmed spends a sizable amount of his income on feeding stray animals.