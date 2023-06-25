After a historic three-day state visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra is on a two-day state visit to Egypt. During his visit, on Saturday, June 24, PM Modi met the Grant Mufti of Egypt, Dr Shawky Ibrahim Allam. The Grand Mufti lauded PM Modi for his leadership in fostering inclusivity and pluralism.

In addition to this, the discussions centred on combating radicalisation and extremism, and promoting social and religious harmony in society. Prime Minister Modi stated that India would set up a Centre of Excellence in IT at the Dar-al-Ifta under the Ministry of Social Justice of Egypt. The Grand Mufti also presented PM Modi with a special gift to mark the event.

#WATCH | Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam presents a special gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Cairo. pic.twitter.com/mE1zXrJVA5 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

Following his meeting with PM Modi, the Grand Mufti said that he was honoured to meet the Indian prime minister.

“Today, I was honoured to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was a very nice and interesting meeting. In fact, he reflects a wise leadership for a country like India,” the Grand Mufti said.

The Grand Mufti also said that he had met PM Modi earlier in Delhi at a Sufi conference.

“Between the two meetings, I have noticed that there is a great development in India. It reflects that he is continuously working in India and it also reflects the wise policies being adopted by Prime Minister Modi bringing co-existence between various factions in India. At the religious level, we have strong cooperation between us and India and we are looking forward to further enhancing and deepening this cooperation,” the Grand Mufti said.

#WATCH | Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam after meeting PM Modi, says "I was honoured to meet PM Modi today, this was our second meeting. Between the two meetings, I have seen that there is great development in India. PM Modi reflects the wise leadership… pic.twitter.com/mbSOAUq5Fd — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, PM Modi shared some pictures of his meeting the Grand Mufti and wrote, “Honoured to have met the Grand Mufti of Egypt, His Eminence Prof. Shawky Ibrahim Allam. Had enriching discussions on India-Egypt ties, notably cultural and people-to-people linkages.”

Honoured to have met the Grand Mufti of Egypt, His Eminence Prof. Shawky Ibrahim Allam. Had enriching discussions on India-Egypt ties, notably cultural and people-to-people linkages. pic.twitter.com/GMx4FCx2E0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2023

PM Modi wins hearts in Egypt as he engages in a candid interaction with the Indian diaspora

Being a people’s leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi never misses an opportunity to interact with his people. On Saturday, PM Modi interacted with the Indian diaspora in Cairo following a warm welcome by the community. PM Modi commended the community for their splendid contribution towards strengthening the relations between the two countries.

Members of the Indian diaspora expressed their deep honour and privilege at the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he embarked on his inaugural State visit to Egypt, strengthening ties between the two nations.@roypranesh shares more details. pic.twitter.com/UBJF6Ka9T8 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 24, 2023

The event was attended by over 300 members of the Indian diaspora, including students, professionals, and businesspersons.

Sharing his joy over meeting the Indian diaspora in Egypt PM Modi tweeted, “Deeply moved by the warm welcome from the Indian diaspora in Egypt. Their support and affection truly embody the timeless bonds of our nations. Also noteworthy was people from Egypt wearing Indian dresses. Truly, a celebration of our shared cultural linkages.”

Deeply moved by the warm welcome from the Indian diaspora in Egypt. Their support and affection truly embody the timeless bonds of our nations. Also noteworthy was people from Egypt wearing Indian dresses. Truly, a celebration of our shared cultural linkages. pic.twitter.com/rTqQcz3tz7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2023

PM Modi meets Tarek Heggy, renowned Egyptian author

On Saturday, PM Modi had a meeting with Tarek Heggy, a well-known Egyptian author and petroleum strategist. The two discussed themes like radicalism, gender equality, energy security, and global geopolitics.

PM Modi in a tweet expressed his admiration for Heggy’s rich knowledge of different cultures as he wrote, “It was a delight to interact with noted thinker @heggy_tarek. He shared his insightful views on global issues. I admire his rich knowledge on issues relating to different cultures.”

It was a delight to interact with noted thinker @heggy_tarek. He shared his insightful views on global issues. I admire his rich knowledge on issues relating to different cultures. pic.twitter.com/qs9Q2HS8KB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2023

The Egyptian author also shared a picture with PM Modi on Twitter and wrote, “This picture was taken of me a few minutes ago when I was with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who is currently visiting Egypt, and he is one of the most important political figures in the world. Mr Modi was born on September 17, 1950, that is, he is 25 days older than me!”

إلتقطت هذه الصورة لي منذ دقائقٍ عندما كنتُ مع رئيسِ وزراءِ الهند Narendra Modi الذى يزور مِصْرَ حالياً ، وهو واحدٌ من أهم الشخصيات السياسية فى العالم. وقد ولد السيد مودي

يوم 17 سبتمبر 1950 ، أيّ أنه أكبرُ مني ب 25 يوماً ! pic.twitter.com/v10Z7VaIgc — Tarek Heggy طارق حجّي (@heggy_tarek) June 24, 2023

PM Modi meets Egyptian Yoga instructors Reem Jabak and Nada Adel

Days after the world celebrated the International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met prominent Egyptian Yoga instructors Reem Jabak and Nada Adel. The Prime Minister commended them for their dedication to yoga and urged them to visit India. The Egyptian Yoga instructors apprised PM Modi of the tremendous passion for Yoga in Egypt.

Nada Adel and Reem Jabak are making commendable efforts to make Yoga popular across Egypt. Had a wonderful conversation with them in Cairo. pic.twitter.com/rDBD2lfYEE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2023

PM Modi also shared a picture with two on Twitter and wrote, “Nada Adel and Reem Jabak are making commendable efforts to make Yoga popular across Egypt. Had a wonderful conversation with them in Cairo.”

After meeting PM Modi, Egyptian Yoga instructor Reem Jabak said, “It is great to see that despite his busy schedule, he still had time to address Yoga and its importance to Egypt and all over the world.” I was very impressed that how he is very keen on the Yoga community in Egypt and how he aspires to bring more intellectuality and information to the Yoga community in Egypt. All religions in the world come from peace and this is something I have learnt from Yoga”

#WATCH | Egyptian Yoga instructor Reem Jabak after meeting PM Modi, says "It is great to see that despite his busy schedule, he still had time to address Yoga and its importance to Egypt and all around the world. I was very impressed that how he is very keen about the Yoga… pic.twitter.com/BMJw1Z0RXC — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

PM Modi meets CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company

PM Modi and Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company, one of the major Egyptian companies doing business in the Middle East and North Africa, had a fruitful conversation earlier on Saturday. The two leaders talked about how to work more closely with Indian companies to develop green hydrogen and renewable energy, infrastructure and construction sectors.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi commended Allam’s passion for preserving the cultural heritage of Egypt.

“My meeting with Mr Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company was a fruitful one. In addition to topics relating to the economy and investments, I really enjoyed hearing his passion towards preserving cultural heritage in Egypt,” PM Modi tweeted.

My meeting with Mr. Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company was a fruitful one. In addition to topics relating to the economy and investments, I really enjoyed hearing his passion towards preserving cultural heritage in Egypt. pic.twitter.com/fA5fyOzSkG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2023

Meanwhile, Allam found PM Modi to be an unbelievable man. Talking about his meeting with the Indian leader, Allam said that it was informative and inspiring. He further lauded PM Modi saying that under his leadership, India’s private sector has witnessed spectacular growth.

#WATCH | Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holdings after meeting PM Modi, says "PM Modi is an unbelievable man, he is wise and humble. I found the meeting with him to be informative, educational and inspiring. As a private sector company, we have a lot to learn from India’s… pic.twitter.com/TaRtCRzdtU — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

“PM Modi is an unbelievable man, he is wise and humble. I found the meeting with him to be informative, educational and inspiring. As a private sector company, we have a lot to learn from India’s private sector. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India’s private sector grew tremendously in the world of infrastructure, engineering and manufacturing. I had the privilege of meeting with PM Modi where he gave me a lot of valuable insights and advice,” Allam said.

PM Modi meets the “India Unit” of the Egyptian Cabinet

On Saturday, Modi held talks with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly and the “India Unit” comprising prominent Cabinet ministers to kick off his first official visit to Egypt. The talks focused on expanding trade ties and cementing the strategic alliance.

Prime Minister Madbouly and his Cabinet colleagues highlighted the activities of the India Unit and proposed new areas of cooperation.

PM Modi welcomed the establishment of the India Unit and the ‘whole-of-government approach’ to advancing bilateral with India, and expressed India’s willingness to collaborate closely with Egypt in an array of areas of mutual interest.

The setting up of the India Unit in @CabinetEgy indicates the priority given to India-Egypt ties. Today in Cairo, I met this Unit. PM Mostafa Madbouly and other esteemed Ministers were present in the meeting. pic.twitter.com/5qAEHJydHg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2023

Notably, the India Unit is a group of high-level ministers formed in March by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to bolster India-Egypt relations.

Discussions focused on deepening cooperation across a range of areas including trade & investment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, digital payment platforms, pharma and people to people ties.



PM thanked Egypt for setting up this dedicated high level India Unit and… pic.twitter.com/aVWZDa3ycH — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 24, 2023

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated on Twitter that the discussions focused on deepening cooperation in a variety of areas such as trade and investment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, digital payment platforms, pharma, and people-to-people ties.

Significance of PM Modi’s state visit to Egypt

Prime Minister Modi is in Egypt at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. President Sisi was the Chief Guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2023, and he extended the invitation to the Prime Minister. The visit is historic because the last bilateral visit to Egypt by an Indian Prime Minister was in 1997.

Modi’s visit to Egypt comes at a time when Egypt has formally applied for membership in the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) group and plans to reduce its reliance on the US dollar while aligning with the BRICS goal of promoting alternate currencies in international trade, which includes its own currency.