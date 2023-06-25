Sunday, June 25, 2023
Updated:

Modi in Egypt: PM Modi meets Grand Mufti Dr Allam among other prominent Egyptian personalities during his two-day state visit

The discussions centred on combating radicalisation and extremism, and promoting social and religious harmony in society.

OpIndia Staff
Modi in Egypt
PM Modi meets prominent Egyptian personalities during his two-day state visit (Image via Reuters)
4

After a historic three-day state visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra is on a two-day state visit to Egypt. During his visit, on Saturday, June 24, PM Modi met the Grant Mufti of Egypt, Dr Shawky Ibrahim Allam. The Grand Mufti lauded PM Modi for his leadership in fostering inclusivity and pluralism. 

In addition to this, the discussions centred on combating radicalisation and extremism, and promoting social and religious harmony in society. Prime Minister Modi stated that India would set up a Centre of Excellence in IT at the Dar-al-Ifta under the Ministry of Social Justice of Egypt. The Grand Mufti also presented PM Modi with a special gift to mark the event.

Following his meeting with PM Modi, the Grand Mufti said that he was honoured to meet the Indian prime minister adding that PM 

“Today, I was honoured to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was a very nice and interesting meeting. In fact, he reflects a wise leadership for a country like India,” the Grand Mufti said.

The Grand Mufti also said that he had met PM Modi earlier in Delhi at a Sufi conference.

“Between the two meetings, I have noticed that there is a great development in India. It reflects that he is continuously working in India and it also reflects the wise policies being adopted by Prime Minister Modi bringing co-existence between various factions in India. At the religious level, we have strong cooperation between us and India and we are looking forward to further enhancing and deepening this cooperation,” the Grand Mufti said.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, PM Modi shared some pictures of his meeting the Grand Mufti and wrote, “Honoured to have met the Grand Mufti of Egypt, His Eminence Prof. Shawky Ibrahim Allam. Had enriching discussions on India-Egypt ties, notably cultural and people-to-people linkages.”

PM Modi wins hearts in Egypt as he engages in a candid interaction with the Indian diaspora

Being a people’s leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi never misses an opportunity to interact with his people. On Saturday, PM Modi interacted with the Indian diaspora in Cairo following a warm welcome by the community. PM Modi commended the community for their splendid contribution towards strengthening the relations between the two countries. 

The event was attended by over 300 members of the Indian diaspora, including students, professionals, and businesspersons.

Sharing his joy over meeting the Indian diaspora in Egypt PM Modi tweeted, “Deeply moved by the warm welcome from the Indian diaspora in Egypt. Their support and affection truly embody the timeless bonds of our nations. Also noteworthy was people from Egypt wearing Indian dresses. Truly, a celebration of our shared cultural linkages.”

PM Modi meets Tarek Heggy, renowned Egyptian author

On Saturday, PM Modi had a meeting with Tarek Heggy, a well-known Egyptian author and petroleum strategist. The two discussed themes like radicalism, gender equality, energy security, and global geopolitics.

PM Modi in a tweet expressed his admiration for Heggy’s rich knowledge of different cultures as he wrote, “It was a delight to interact with noted thinker @heggy_tarek. He shared his insightful views on global issues. I admire his rich knowledge on issues relating to different cultures.”

The Egyptian author also shared a picture with PM Modi on Twitter and wrote, “This picture was taken of me a few minutes ago when I was with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who is currently visiting Egypt, and he is one of the most important political figures in the world. Mr Modi was born on September 17, 1950, that is, he is 25 days older than me!”

PM Modi meets Egyptian Yoga instructors Reem Jabak and Nada Adel

Days after the world celebrated the International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met prominent Egyptian Yoga instructors Reem Jabak and Nada Adel. The Prime Minister commended them for their dedication to yoga and urged them to visit India. The Egyptian Yoga instructors apprised PM Modi of the tremendous passion for Yoga in Egypt.

PM Modi also shared a picture with two on Twitter and wrote, “Nada Adel and Reem Jabak are making commendable efforts to make Yoga popular across Egypt. Had a wonderful conversation with them in Cairo.”

After meeting PM Modi, Egyptian Yoga instructor Reem Jabak said, “It is great to see that despite his busy schedule, he still had time to address Yoga and its importance to Egypt and all over the world.” I was very impressed that how he is very keen on the Yoga community in Egypt and how he aspires to bring more intellectuality and information to the Yoga community in Egypt. All religions in the world come from peace and this is something I have learnt from Yoga”

PM Modi meets CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company

PM Modi and Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company, one of the major Egyptian companies doing business in the Middle East and North Africa, had a fruitful conversation earlier on Saturday. The two leaders talked about how to work more closely with Indian companies to develop green hydrogen and renewable energy, infrastructure and construction sectors.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi commended Allam’s passion for preserving the cultural heritage of Egypt. 

“My meeting with Mr Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company was a fruitful one. In addition to topics relating to the economy and investments, I really enjoyed hearing his passion towards preserving cultural heritage in Egypt,” PM Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Allam found PM Modi to be an unbelievable man. Talking about his meeting with the Indian leader, Allam said that it was informative and inspiring. He further lauded PM Modi saying that under his leadership, India’s private sector has witnessed spectacular growth. 

“PM Modi is an unbelievable man, he is wise and humble. I found the meeting with him to be informative, educational and inspiring. As a private sector company, we have a lot to learn from India’s private sector. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India’s private sector grew tremendously in the world of infrastructure, engineering and manufacturing. I had the privilege of meeting with PM Modi where he gave me a lot of valuable insights and advice,” Allam said.

PM Modi meets the “India Unit” of the Egyptian Cabinet 

On Saturday, Modi held talks with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly and the “India Unit” comprising prominent Cabinet ministers to kick off his first official visit to Egypt. The talks focused on expanding trade ties and cementing the strategic alliance.

Prime Minister Madbouly and his Cabinet colleagues highlighted the activities of the India Unit and proposed new areas of cooperation.

PM Modi welcomed the establishment of the India Unit and the ‘whole-of-government approach’ to advancing bilateral with India, and expressed India’s willingness to collaborate closely with Egypt in an array of areas of mutual interest.

Notably, the India Unit is a group of high-level ministers formed in March by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to bolster India-Egypt relations.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated on Twitter that the discussions focused on deepening cooperation in a variety of areas such as trade and investment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, digital payment platforms, pharma, and people-to-people ties.

Significance of PM Modi’s state visit to Egypt

Prime Minister Modi is in Egypt at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. President Sisi was the Chief Guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2023, and he extended the invitation to the Prime Minister.  The visit is historic because the last bilateral visit to Egypt by an Indian Prime Minister was in 1997.

Modi’s visit to Egypt comes at a time when Egypt has formally applied for membership in the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) group and plans to reduce its reliance on the US dollar while aligning with the BRICS goal of promoting alternate currencies in international trade, which includes its own currency.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

