Wednesday, June 7, 2023
HomeCrimeMaharashtra: College student found raped and murdered at her hostel room in Mumbai, accused...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: College student found raped and murdered at her hostel room in Mumbai, accused found dead near railway tracks

It is not known if the offender was hired directly by the hostel administration or via a security firm. Furthermore, it's uncertain if the required background checks were done, especially if he was hired through an agency.

OpIndia Staff
The culprit was found dead.
The accused was found dead. (Source: INDIA TV)
31

In a shocking incident, a female college student, aged 18, was reportedly raped and murdered in a room of the government-run Savitri Phule Women’s Hostel, next to the Police Gymkhana, in the posh Marine Drive area of south Mumbai. The girl was a student of a government polytechnic in suburban Bandra.

The accused identified as Prakash Kanaujia (between 30-33 years old) was found dead on railway tracks near the hostel. It has been regarded as a suspected suicide by the police. He was married and resided in Colaba and had been a guard there for fifteen years.

The police were alerted between 4 and 5 pm on Tuesday, June 6, after the girl who hailed from Akola, Vidarbha in Maharashtra became untraceable, with her fourth-floor hostel room in the Charni Road area locked from the outside. When a police team entered the hostel room, they discovered signs of forced entry as well as her being strangled to death with a piece of cloth. The investigation into the unfortunate occurrence was launched by the police and a group of forensic and fingerprint specialists.

The deceased may have been the victim of sexual assault, but unambiguous evidence isn’t available, per an official, until the autopsy results. The cops noticed the perpetrator leaving the hostel around 5:00 in the morning after checking the CCTV video. He had left his cell phone behind before leaving.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the security guard under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 376 (rape) within the jurisdiction of the Marine Drive police station based on a complaint from the student’s cousin and circumstantial evidence.

Additional Commissioner Abhinav Deshmukh informed, “We got information that at Savitri Bai Hostel, a girl was missing and her room was locked from the outside. She was found dead inside with a dupatta around her neck. Police suspect that she was murdered after rape. A man working at the hostel had been absconding ever since the incident. We are investigating the matter.” The suspect was also unreachable and the authorities started a probe to apprehend him.

Police formed a squad led by the Additional Commissioner and Marine Drive Senior Inspector Nilesh Bagul to find the accused. The accused was, however, found dead at a nearby train station on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m.

The accused allegedly proceeded to the Charni Road station, which lies behind the hostel on Netaji Subhash Road, and laid at platform number 1. According to the preliminary investigation, he passed away after being run over by a train leaving Churchgate station. Later, his corpse was sent to Gokuldas Tejapl (GT) Hospital for an autopsy. His father was summoned from Colaba to identify the deceased, confirming that it was indeed his son.

It is not known if the offender was hired directly by the hostel administration or via a security firm. Furthermore, it’s uncertain if the required background checks were done, especially if he was hired through an agency.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Damoh Hijab Case: District Education Officer to be removed for giving clean chit to Ganga Jamuna School, action against Collector also confirmed

OpIndia Staff -
Confirming the DEO's negative involvement in the case, Minister Inder Singh Parmar said, “Prima facie information that is coming out that the District Education Officer (DEO) has given wrong information, that is why the DEO is guilty."
News Reports

Artwork depicting the contributions of women, tribal leaders, and freedom struggle will be added to the new Parliament building

OpIndia Staff -
The New Parliement building to have artwork depicting contributions of women and tribals. 14 idols brought back from foreign countries are also going to be placed on the premises.

Haryana: Police clears NH-44 of protesting farmers after High Court’s orders

Indian Railways dismisses “baseless” Times of India data on construction of railway tracks in India

Khap and Kisan leaders angry over wrestlers resuming duty, and their meeting with HM Shah

IRCTC fact-checks Congress’ misleading claims, shares data that ticket cancellation reduced after Balasore accident

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
637,268FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com