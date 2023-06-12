Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the United States of America later this month. Ahead of his visit, a New Jersey-based restaurant has launched “Modi Ji Thali” as a tribute to the Indian PM.

Restaurant owner Shripad Kulkarni’s video sharing details of his specially curated thali has since gone viral.

#WATCH | A New Jersey-based restaurant launches 'Modi Ji' Thali for PM Narendra Modi's upcoming State Visit to the US. Restaurant owner Shripad Kulkarni gives details on the Thali. pic.twitter.com/XpOEtx9EDg — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023

The Thali is a colorful mix of Indian food items from different states. It includes the pan India favorite khichdi, rasgulla, sarson ka saag, dum aloo Kashmiri, idli (in Tricolour), kothimbir wadi, dhokla, chaach, and papad.

Notably, “Modi Ji Thali” is a mix of a variety of millets. India’s Millet Mission has gathered pace under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also coined the term “Shree Anna” for millets.

It is under the leadership of PM Modi that the United Nations declared 2023 as the “International Year of Millets” following the recommendation of the Indian govt in 2019.

The restaurant also reportedly plans to launch a Thali dedicated to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

PM Modi’s much-anticipated U.S visit

The Prime Minister will embark on a State visit to the United States this month at the invitation of President Joe Biden. The U.S President and First Lady Jill Biden will also host Modi at a state dinner on June 22.

From cultural events to meetings with entrepreneurs and marking International Yoga Day, PM Modi’s U.S trip is going to be a very busy affair.

PM Modi had thalis dedicated to him previously as well

In 2022, on account of PM Modi’s birthday, a Delhi-based restaurant launched the famous 56-inch Narendra Modi Thali, a name drawn from the idiom “56-inch chest” used to describe PM Modi’s bold leadership.

The Thali has 56 items with customizable vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.