Sunday, June 25, 2023
HomeNews ReportsPM Modi reflects on darkest era of Indian democracy: Remembers the imposition of Emergency...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

PM Modi reflects on darkest era of Indian democracy: Remembers the imposition of Emergency 48 years ago

PM Modi added that having a glance at such crimes that endangered the country's freedom would make it easier for the young generation to understand the meaning and significance of democracy.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi remembers the unforgettable period of Emergency.
The PM called emergency a dark era. (Image Source: NDTV)
7

On the fateful day of 25th of June, 1975, exactly 48 years ago, the then Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi imposed an ‘Emergency’ on the nation. Remembering that dark phase of Indian democracy, PM Modi shared a tweet paying homage to all those people who courageously resisted it and worked to strengthen our democracy.

PM Modi further remarked that “the dark days of Emergency” remain an unforgettable period in our history. He asserted that it was totally opposite to the democratic values that are celebrated in our Constitution.  

In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, “I pay homage to all those courageous people who resisted the Emergency and worked to strengthen our democratic spirit. The dark days of Emergency remain an unforgettable period in our history, totally opposite to the values our Constitution celebrates.”

In his earlier ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, PM Modi referred to the ‘Emergency’ as a “dark period” in India’s history.

Reflecting on that era, PM Modi reminisced that those who stood in support of democracy at that time were tortured. He added that having a glance at such crimes that endangered the country’s freedom would make it easier for the young generation to understand the meaning and significance of democracy.

The ruling party, BJP, and Union Ministers penned their views on Emergency

Taking to Twitter Union Minister Smriti Irani shared a video highlighting the ordeals of several politicians and how they fought against this autocratic move by then PM Indira Gandhi. In her tweet, she claimed that the 25th of June, 1975 symbolises torture, imprisonment, murder, stifling the voice of the free press, all that, and more.

With the hashtag #DarkDaysOfEmergency, she tweeted, “Torture, imprisonment, murder, stifling the voice of free press – 25th June 1975 symbolises all that and more. Lest you forget what the Emergency imposed on India and Indians entailed; do watch this video & see what the Congress party is capable of!” 

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s official handle also took to Twitter and shared a poster with Indira Gandhi’s photo and the caption read – “The darkest chapter of Indian democracy.”

The party said that around 1,40,000 people were arrested without trial during the Emergency period.

Similarly, several Union Ministers like Kiren Rijiju, Rajnath Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Nitin Gadkari. condemned the imposition of Emergency and atrocities committed during that period.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsemergency Indira Gandhi
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
639,624FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com