PM Modi talks to Wall Street Journal: From ties with US, India’s role in the world, the need for UN reform, Ukraine-Russia war and more, here is what he said

On the 20th of June, PM Modi gave an interview to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) ahead of his official state visit to the United States. In an hour-long interview, in his official residence in New Delhi, PM Modi shared his perspective on a host of issues including diplomatic ties with the US, India’s foreign policy, a permanent seat at the UN Security Council, drawing investment, the Ukraine conflict and the ongoing dispute with China.

PM Modi hails strong ties with the US

“Ties between New Delhi and Washington are stronger and deeper than ever as India moves to secure its rightful place on the world stage at a moment of geopolitical turmoil”, said PM Modi in the interview.

PM Modi added that “there is an unprecedented trust” between the leaders of the U.S. and India. He also hailed the growing defence cooperation between the two countries as “an important pillar of our partnership” which extends to trade, technology, and energy.

Several major announcements in the defence sector are expected to be announced during this first official state visit. These include the US allowing General Electric to manufacture engines in India for its domestically produced fighter jets, purchasing 31 armed MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones made by General Atomics worth $3 billion, and finally the removal of US obstacles that have prevented the smoother trade in defence and high technology.

Further, this highly anticipated visit to the US is expected to give India access to critical American technologies. It is important to note that the US rarely shares such critical technologies with non-allies. This underscores the strong ties between the two nations that are firmly grounded in global politics, as well as the realms of business and economics.

The WSJ report added that the US is enhancing ties with India amid its hostilities with Moscow, and Beijing. The report highlights that this is happening despite the Indian-Russian oil trade that they consider is “financially supporting” Moscow.

In recent years, the ties between India and the U.S. has grown stronger, and deep economic ties are one major reason for this. The bilateral trade between the two nations reached an unprecedented $191 billion in 2022, making the U.S. India’s largest trading partner. Furthermore, the U.S. ranks as India’s third-largest source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and stands among the top five investment destinations for Indian investments.

Foreign Policy, India’s role in geopolitics

In his WSJ Interview, PM Modi clearly asserted that from India’s role in global politics to its contributions to the world economy — the country’s time has come. PM presented New Delhi as the natural leader of the global South which aligns with and empowers the voice of developing countries whose aspirations have been long-neglected.

He said, “India deserves a much higher, deeper, and wider profile and a role.”

WSJ in its report highlighted that PM Modi’s foreign policy is different from Former PM Jawaharlal Nehru’s nonalignment (NAM). It added that Modi’s foreign policy is one of the multiple alignments, seeking to advance India’s interests in partnership with a range of global powers, including those in conflict with each other.

The WSJ report noted that Modi is one of India’s most popular Prime Ministers and with national elections due next year, Modi’s approval rating is high.

PM Modi calls for UN reform

Speaking with the US media organisation, PM Modi called for a change in International organisations including the UN. He further argued that these organisations have to make themselves more representative of the world’s less-affluent nations and their priorities, from the consequences of climate change to debt reduction.

He highlighted the correlation between global issues like terrorism, proxy wars, and expansionism, attributing them to the inadequacy of Cold War-era global institutions to adapt. He emphasized the need for change within global institutions, including the United Nations, as smaller regional groups have emerged to fill the void.

He said, “Look at the membership of key institutions—does it truly represent the voice of democratic values? A place like Africa—does it have a voice? India has such a huge population and is a bright spot in the global economy, but is it present?”

He further added that there has to be an “evaluation of the current membership” of the council and that “the world should be asked if it wants India to be there.”

PM countered the rhetorical charges against his government

On the issue of the opposition’s allegation of “fostering religious polarization” and “democratic backsliding”, PM Modi said that India not only tolerates but celebrates its diversity.

The PM said, “For thousands of years, India has been the land where people of all faiths and beliefs have found the freedom to coexist peacefully and prosper. You will find people of every faith in the world living in harmony in India.”

The WSJ reports highlighted the strides the nation has made on the economic front under PM Modi. The report added that Modi has won praise for eliminating bureaucracy, relaxing rules, and opening the way for more foreign direct investment. It adds that not only India has surpassed China as the world’s most populous but also its population is young and showing promising signs of a significant demographic dividend.

Going further the report also highlighted the various big-ticket investment made in the recent past including that by Apple and its supplier Foxconn Technology Group in the southern part of India.

However, in the interview PM Modi firmly argued that India is not replacing any country rather it is gaining its rightful place in the world.

PM Modi said, “Let me be clear that we do not see India as supplanting any country. We see this process as India gaining its rightful position in the world. The world today is more interconnected and interdependent than ever before. To create resilience, there should be more diversification in supply chains.”

PM Modi on bilateral ties with China and Ukraine conflict

On the issue of ongoing conflict with China and its bilateral ties with its northern neighbour, PM Modi categorically stated that peace and tranquility in the border areas are essential for normalcy in diplomatic ties.

PM Modi said, “For normal bilateral ties with China, peace and tranquility in the border areas is essential. We have a core belief in respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, observing the rule of law, and peaceful resolution of differences and disputes. At the same time, India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity.”

The WSJ report highlighted India’s defence imports from Russia and that some US observers have been trying to put pressure on India to change its stance on the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Responding to this, PM Modi said, “I don’t think this type of perception is widespread in the U.S. I think India’s position is well known and well understood in the entire world. The world has full confidence that India’s topmost priority is peace.”

When it comes to the Ukraine conflict, He added, “Some people say that we are neutral. But we are not neutral. We are on the side of peace. All countries should respect international law and the sovereignty of countries.”

He again reiterated that disputes should be resolved with “diplomacy and dialogue,” not war.

PM Modi highlighted that he has spoken several times to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Most recently, he met Zelensky on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Japan in May.

He said, “India will do whatever it can and supports all genuine efforts to bring an end to the conflict and ensure enduring peace and stability.”

The WSJ report covering excerpts from his Interview talks in detail about his real life and political journey from a tea stall to cancelling his US visa to his public addresses among the Indian diaspora on multiple occasions.

WSJ report observed that there is a sense too in India that the country’s moment on the global stage has arrived. It highlights that across the Indian capital, Modi’s image appears on signs promoting the Group of 20, and some have the motto of India’s G-20 Presidency, “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

He said, “I am the first prime minister to be born in free India. And that’s why my thought process, my conduct, what I say and do, is inspired and influenced by my country’s attributes and traditions. I derive my strength from it.”

In his concluding statement, he said, “I present my country to the world as my country is, and myself, as I am.”

Prime Minister Modi departed for the US on the 20th of June, at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Notably, it will be only the third such visit during President Biden’s tenure and overall the third by an Indian leader in history.