After the Purola incident, in Gangotri, businesses and shops remained shuttered on Saturday in protest of the love jihad occurrences that are believed to be occurring more frequently around the state. The people protesting say that one of the Char Dham pilgrimage towns, Gangotri, is being negatively impacted by the influx of unverified outsiders engaging in small roadside businesses. They demanded that the administration take action right away in this regard.

Reports mention that around 11 shop owners from the minority community reportedly left Purola, and three more from Barkot and Naugaon towns.

8-10 Muslim shopkeepers have left Purola post verification

VHP President from Purola, Virendra Singh Rawat confirmed to OpIndia the development and said that a few outsiders belonging to the minority community have left the Purola region after the protest by local businessmen and after the police verification began. “Around 8-10 Muslim shopkeepers have left the region. The Police have also begun verification of the outsiders as was demanded by the local businessmen out of concern for their families, especially the daughters,” Rawat stated.

He also added that there has been an increase in cases of love jihad in the Uttarkashi region. “Recently, another love jihad case happened in the Arakot village. A Muslim man lured two Hindu women. Many such cases keep on happening here but the police fail to take action at times. In the given case also, the police have deployed staff to make sure that the Muslims are protected in the region. But what about our Hindu daughters,” he pondered.

As informed by the sources, the police have also held rounds of talks with the two communities and have appealed to maintain peace in the region. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also has appealed the same and has warned that no one in the region should disturb the law and order of the state.

What happened in Purola on May 31

The case in question was reported on May 31 from the Purola region of Uttarkashi where a Hindu minor girl was abducted by two youths, one of whom is from the Muslim community. The two accused have been identified as Uved Khan and Jitendra Saini. One of the accused owns a cycle repairing shop and the other one is engaged in making handmade blankets in the main market area of Purola.

One of them named Uved Khan is believed to have trapped a Hindu girl studying in class 9, who is the daughter of one of the local shopkeepers in the market. He promised her marriage and then abducted her with the help of the other accused to the Vikasnagar region of the state. The duo were caught and have been taken into custody by the police.

Police began verification of ‘outsiders’ after locals launched protest

After the incident, locals have launched a massive protest and are demanding the shutdown of the shops owned by outsiders, the majority of whom are from the minority community. The locals also have demanded police verification of the outsiders. Earlier they had revealed how outsiders, people from the minority community migrate to Purola as shopkeepers and daily wage earners but engage in their religious propaganda.

While the left liberals and also several media houses expressed doubts about the ‘love jihad’ angle in the case, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) President from Purola, Virendra Singh Rawat confirmed that the minor Hindu girl was abducted by the Muslim boy, Uved Khan and that the other accused, Jitendra Saini hardly had any role to play in the entire incident. “Saini happened to introduce Uved to the girl. He also influenced the girl in favor of Uved and helped the boy abduct the girl. The girl was actually trapped in a love affair by the Muslim accused who later also promised her of marriage. He then abducted her with the help of the other accused,” Rawat said.

Rawat meanwhile also stated that the activities of Hindu boy can’t be justified but this is simple case of love jihad. “Outsiders most of whom are from the minority communities migrate to Purola and set up small businesses like puncture, vehicle repairs, etc and then execute their agenda. They eye on Hindu girls and try to convert them to other religion. Several cases like these have happened in the past. This case is also one of those. Its simple love jihad,” he added.

In the recent update, the police authorities have began police verification of the outsiders as demanded by the local shopkeepers. Also, around 8-10 outsiders who had their businesses in the main market have left the Purola region. The protests have now extended to the Gangotri region and locals have declared that no shops owned or rented by non-local people will be allowed to open until police verification of these outsiders is executed.