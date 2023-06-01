On Thursday, Islamists and Leftists yet again made an attempt to whitewash a love jihad case that was reported from the Purola region of Uttarkashi and instead painted the Muslims as victims.

The case comes from the Purola region of Uttarkashi where a minor girl was reported to be abducted by two youths, one of whom was from the Muslim community. The two accused have been identified as Uved Khan and Jitendra Saini. One of the accused owns a cycle repairing shop and the other one is engaged in making handmade blankets in the main market area of Purola.

One of them named Uved Khan is believed to have trapped a Hindu girl studying in class 9, who is the daughter of one of the local shopkeepers in the market. He promised her marriage and then abducted her with the help of the other accused to the Vikasnagar region of the state. The duo were caught and have been taken into custody by the police.

After the incident, locals launched a massive protest and demanded the shutdown of the shops owned by outsiders, the majority of whom are from the minority community. The locals also demanded police verification of the outsiders.

Whitewashing the grave incident, Mohammed Asif Khan, who usually spreads hate against the Hindu community from his Twitter handle, claimed on May 30 that after the incident, around 42 Muslim shopkeepers were ‘forced to leave the city’. He also claimed that the Muslim boy had eloped with a Hindu girl when in fact the minor girl was kidnapped by the two accused, one of whom was Uved Khan, a Muslim.

Khan's tweet was further shared by several Islamists who claimed that Hindus were terrorists and that they were furthering their agenda in the name of Santan Dharma.

Another one also defamed the protesters for targeting the 'Muslim shopkeepers' and said that instead of helping the girl's family, Hindus were busy 'harassing' the minority community shopkeepers.

Locals demand police verification of ‘outsiders’

Notably, massive protests erupted in the city of Purola on Monday after the incident was reported and people enraged by the incident are said to have demanded the shutdown of shops owned by specific communities and outsiders in the main market. They also demanded verification of non-local businessmen who run their businesses in rented premises in Purola.

One of the local VHP leaders also said that outsiders, people from the minority community migrate to Purola as shopkeepers and daily wage earners but engage in their religious propaganda. “These individuals quietly brainwash locals, particularly young ladies. There is insufficient police verification of these persons who eye on Hindu community women. While we do not oppose any one belief, this is unacceptable. Before things worsen, police and the administration should act decisively to put an end to such actions,” the leader added.

Police clarify saying, ‘nobody has left the town’

However, it was reported earlier that the Police have denied several media reports claiming that members of the minority communities have left the city. “Nobody has left the town as it is not that easy to just leave businesses and homes behind in one night. The situation is completely under control. The accused, who were arrested, were produced before the local court which later sent them to jail,” V Murugesan, additional director general of police (law & order) was quoted as saying.

This is after several media reports like Times of India, Zee News, News 18, etc claimed that around 40-42 minority shopkeeper owners had fled from the city after the case of a minor Hindu girl’s abduction was reported. But this seems untrue as 40 shops in the hill town of Purola in Uttarkashi, 145 km from Dehradun, remained only shut and nobody has fled as noted by the Police.

The locals have declared that no shops owned or rented by non-local people will be allowed to open until police verification of these outsiders is executed.

The Uttarkashi Police took cognizance of the incident and released a statement confirming the minor Hindu girl was kinapped by the two and didn’t elope as claimed by the Islamists. “The two accused were identified and have been arrested. After the medical examination of the girl, sections of POCSO have also been added to the case. Further investigations in the case are underway,” said SP Uttarkashi Arpan Yaduvanshi.

The SP further added that several rumours were being spread by the media organizations in this case. He appealed to the citizens to maintain peace and tranquillity. “Protests will be granted permission only until they are peaceful. Any person who tries to take law in his hand will not be spared. Please do not believe in rumours,” he appealed.

VHP President from Purola confirms ‘love jihad’ angle in the case

While the left liberals and also several media houses have doubts about the ‘love jihad’ angle in the case, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) President from Purola, Virendra Singh Rawat confirmed that the minor Hindu girl was abducted by the Muslim boy, Uved Khan and that the other accused, Jitendra Saini hardly had any role to play in the entire incident. “Saini happened to introduce Uved to the girl. He also influenced the girl in favor of Uved and helped the boy abduct the girl. The girl was actually trapped in a love affair by the Muslim accused who later also promised her of marriage. He then abducted her with the help of the other accused,” Rawat said.

Rawat meanwhile also stated that the activities of Hindu boy can’t be justified but this is simple case of love jihad. “Outsiders most of whom are from the minority communities migrate to Purola and set up small businesses like puncture, vehicle repairs, etc and then execute their agenda. They eye on Hindu girls and try to convert them to other religion. Several cases like these have happened in the past. This case is also one of those. Its simple love jihad,” he added.

He also alleged that the police is trying to conceal the matter by hiding the ‘Love Jihad’ angle as the girl belongs to the Dalit community and the accused to the Muslim community. On asking about the claims of 42 minority shopkeepers fleeing from Purola after the incident, he said that no such event has happened. However, he confirmed that the shops in the markets are closed.

Islamist whitewashing crimes involving minority community accused

This is not the first time when the Islamists have attempted to whitewash a crime involving a minority community accused. Recently in Parbhani, Maharashtra, three minor Sikh boys were beaten by one Akram Patel and 4-5 others. The accused assaulted the boys assuming that they were thieves. One of the minors died on the spot while other two are at the hospital.

Despite of the fact that the police identified accused Akram Patel and arrested total 7 in the case, the left-liberal Islamist community attempted to whitewash the incident and made insidious claims about the victims denying them their religious identity. Mohammed Akhef, a Times of India journalist and several other Islamists and Leftists claimed that the victims were not Sikhs and that they belonged to the other community. The Islamists also justified the murder saying that victims were ‘Sikkalkari’, a tribal community and not Sikhs. However, the false claims furthered by Islamists in the case were debunked by OpIndia.

Islamists Promoting Love Jihad and religious conversion

Islamists and left liberal community have time and again refused to believe in the incidents of love jihad, given the negative involvement of the minority community in India. But several cases have been reported in the past and several incidents continue to come to fore exposing the brutal mindset of Muslim men towards the Hindu women. Muslim men, in many parts of the country, continue to trap Hindu women in a love affair and then torture them, rape them and ultimately force them to convert their religion to Islam.

The given case is also a case of ‘love jihad’ as though the minor was abducted by the two accused, it is clear that she was trapped in a love affair and was promised of marriage by the one named Uved Khan, as informed to OpIndia by VHP President from Purola.

This mentality of Islamists was exposed when the Central Government banned the Islamist terrorist outfit named the Popular Front of India. It was reported that the NIA during the raids from several PFI outlets from across the 17 states recovered incriminating documents including the ‘India vision 2047’ paper, devices containing a video of ISIS, a video of Gajwa-e-Hind, a video of a provocative speech, and a few video clips from the Islamic States.

The investigating agencies also had revealed that the PFI activists were deliberately encouraging the Islamists to trap Hindu women in love affairs and produce more children to ultimately expand the Muslim community. As per the reports, the PFI asked its cadres and other Muslims to force the Hindu women to convert their religion to Islam. At every PFI gathering, the activist would influence Muslims to run the agenda of love jihad and religious conversion. The organization had also declared a financial reward of Rs 2 lakh, a shop, and a house to anyone who would convert a Hindu girl to Islam. Reports mention that several Islamic organizations from several Islamic countries provided funds to the PFI for this purpose.

It the current Purola Hindu minor abduction case, several minority community shops remain closed but none of them have left the towns as is being claimed by the Islamists. The locals have demanded police verification of the outsiders who operate their businesses in either their own or rented premises in the Purola market. They have said that no shops owned or rented by non-local people will be allowed to open until police verification of these outsiders is executed.