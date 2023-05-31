Purola Love Jihad: Hindus demand verification of ‘outsiders’ after two Muslim boys were caught abducting a Hindu minor girl. Full details

As many as 40 shops in the hill town of Purola in Uttarkashi, 145 km from Dehradun, remained closed for a second day in a row on Tuesday, a day after a protest was held by locals in response to a reported love jihad case involving two youths from a minority community.

The youths were caught while they attempted to abduct a Hindu minor girl on Friday. Reports claim that the majority of the minority community store owners who travelled from outside Purola likewise are said to have left the city late on Sunday night. However, the police have denied the claims saying that nobody has left the town.

According to the media reports, a minor girl was reported to be abducted by two youths from the Muslim community in the Purola region of Uttarkashi. One of the accused owned a cycle repairing shop and the other one was engaged in making handmade blankets in the main market area. The two trapped a Hindu girl studying in class 9 and abducted her to the Vikasnagar region of the state. One of them belonging to the minority community also promised her marriage.

Massive protests erupted in the city on Monday after the incident was reported and people enraged by the incident are said to have demanded the shutdown of shops owned by specific communities and outsiders in the main market. They also demanded verification of non-local businessmen who run their businesses in rented premises in Purola.

In reference to the love jihad incident that happened on Friday, Virendra Rawat, the local head of the VHP asserted that people from the minority community migrate to Purola as shopkeepers and daily wage earners but engage in their religious propaganda. These individuals quietly brainwash locals, particularly young ladies. There is insufficient police verification of these persons who eye on Hindu community women. While we do not oppose any one belief, this is unacceptable. Before things worsen, police and the administration should act decisively to put an end to such actions, Rawat added.

In the meantime, representatives of the local traders’ organisation, who also participated in the protest on Monday, met with Devanand Sharma, the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Purola. They demanded thorough verification of all the people who are not local and are staying and working in Purola.

“I have directed the local police to carry out a thorough verification drive. We won’t allow anyone to disturb peace and harmony,” said Sharma.

However, V Murugesan, additional director general of police (law & order) has denied reports claiming that members of the minority communities have left the city. “Nobody has left the town as it is not that easy to just leave businesses and homes behind in one night. The situation is completely under control. The accused, who were arrested, were produced before the local court which later sent them to jail,” he said.

The locals have declared that no shops owned or rented by non-local people will be allowed to open until police verification is executed. The police meanwhile have appealed to people to maintain peace and law and order. The police have said that no shopkeepers from the minority community have left the town and that the investigations are underway.