Hundreds of Hindu activists helped in Balasore rescue ops, RSS, ABVP among first to reach spot, Bajrang Dal help survivors, donate blood too: Details

On June 2, India witnessed one of the deadliest train accident in history in Balasore, Odisha leaving 233 dead and over 900 injured. While the state and central governments rushed rescue teams of NDRF and other agencies to the spot, activists of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangha (RSS), Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Bajrang Dal were among the first to reach and initiate the rescue operation along with locals. Hundreds of activists not only helped in saving hundreds of lives at the accident spot but also lined up for hours to donate blood.

Be it the RSS, Bajrang Dal, or ABVP, all are working on the ground to provide relief, yet some still choose to abuse us. pic.twitter.com/Nmyk8zCVbe — Friends of RSS (@friendsofrss) June 4, 2023

As per reports, RSS activists reached the accident site at around 7:30 PM, soon after the accident took place. As there is a small Shakha in the village nearby, a few RSS activists were able to reach but soon around 250 RSS were at the accident spot helping in the operation. Speaking to the organiser, ABVP Karyakarta Lakshmi said around 600 activists of RSS were deployed at Balasore Hospital to help the families to identify their relatives. From providing food to assisting in making calls to ensure the families reunite, the members of Hindu organisations stayed at hospitals and accident sites around the clock.

RSS volunteers are aiding relief efforts at the Balasore. Within just 40 minutes of the accident, hundreds of swayamsevaks reached the location and initiated the relief operation.



250+ volunteers providing food, water, assistance to affected families. 400 blood units donated by… pic.twitter.com/8eecdZTXly — Friends of RSS (@friendsofrss) June 3, 2023

RSS State President Ravi Narayan Panda said in a statement that RSS workers assisted different agencies in rescue operations. RSS’s leader Vishnu Nayak was also present at the site helping in the operation. While RSS activists helped at the rescue site, several of them were also present at the hospital to assist the families and injured victims.

As the number of causalities was high, hospital staff and ambulance services were overwhelmed. The activists ensure ambulance drivers and hospital boys had all the help in dispatching the dead bodies. They also helped in transporting the bodies to the morgue manually.

He added, hundreds of pracharaks and prant pramukhs have arrived in Balasore and are helping the railway officials, with the rescue operation on site. Some of the Karyakarta’s are also helping the NDRF teams, he added.

Lakshmi mentioned several activists were stationed at bus stops and crossings etc with food, water, first-aid kits and mobile phones to help the survivors. The organisations issued helpline numbers from the official accounts to help the victims and their families. Speaking to Organiser, Lakshmi said, “He added, “Times like these are depressing, we are here to build a human chain and do everything possible in our capacity to save human lives. The whole town is on streets serving the people, it’s not like we are the only ones. But we are here 24/7 and will remain, till the situation gets back to normal”.

Hindu organisations provide help during calamities

RSS, Bajrang Dal, VHP, ABVP and other Hindu organisations are among the first to respond to the calamities across the country. During the Covid-19 crisis, activists of these organisations were on the ground providing food, shelter, medical care and even education to those in need. At the time of both natural and man-made calamities, these organisations have worked extensively to ensure the safety and welfare of the victims.

Bajrang Dal activists were also present, not only to help in rescue efforts but also provide food and water to those injured.

Triple train accident in Odisha

On June 2, a collision between a passenger train and a freight train in Odisha’s Balasore district left at least 233 people dead and 900 injured. Around 10-12 coaches of Chennai-bound Coromandel Express derailed and fell on an adjacent track in the path of another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah near Balasore in Odisha. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the accident spot and took stock of the situation. He stayed there during the rescue operation. On June 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the site and took stock of the situation. While the government has announced compensation for the victims, a high-level probe has been initiated to find the cause of the train accident.