Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the train accident site in Balasore, Odisha today. During his visit, he also met the injured individuals at hospitals in Cuttack. Accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Prime Minister inspected the site.

While speaking to DD News after the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Citizens of many states have lost so much in this accident. People lost their lives. This is a very painful and disheartening accident. The government will leave no stone unturned to help the families of the injured and treat the injured. Those family members who passed away cannot be brought back but the government is standing with the families in this hour of grief.”

#WATCH | "It's a painful incident. Govt will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. It's a serious incident, instructions issued for probe from every angle. Those found guilty will be punished stringently. Railway is working towards track restoration. I met… pic.twitter.com/ZhyjxXrYkw — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

He further said, “For the government, this is a very serious incident. Instructions are given for every type of inquiry. Those who will be found guilty will be given a severe punishment. None of them will be spared. I thank the Odisha government and the administrative officers here who put all their resources to help people. I also extend my thanks to the citizens living here because, in this dangerous situation, they helped in whatever way they could. They donated blood. they rescued people.”

PM Modi added, “I especially thank the youth here. I also bow to the people living here. It is because of their support that the operation could proceed faster. The railway has put ts all power, capabilities, and resources into the rescue operation and relief operations ahead. A well-thought effort to restore the tracks is also underway. But, in this hour of grief, I went to the spot and saw it all. I also went to the hospital and saw the injured ones. I don’t have words to express this grief. But, I pray to the almighty to give us the power to come out of this as soon as possible.”

At least 261 people were killed in a train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district that took place on 2nd June 2023. Several teams, including the Army and the Air Force, were involved in rescue operations after the accident. The injured ones are being treated.