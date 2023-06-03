Saturday, June 3, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Those found guilty will be punished stringently', says PM Modi after visiting the train...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Those found guilty will be punished stringently’, says PM Modi after visiting the train accident site in Balasore in Odisha

PM Modi said, "For the government, this is a very serious incident. Instructions are given for every type of inquiry. Those who will be found guilty will be given a severe punishment."

OpIndia Staff
modi
PM Modi visited the accident site in Odisha. Image Source: Twitter handle of ANI
3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the train accident site in Balasore, Odisha today. During his visit, he also met the injured individuals at hospitals in Cuttack. Accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Prime Minister inspected the site.

While speaking to DD News after the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Citizens of many states have lost so much in this accident. People lost their lives. This is a very painful and disheartening accident. The government will leave no stone unturned to help the families of the injured and treat the injured. Those family members who passed away cannot be brought back but the government is standing with the families in this hour of grief.”

He further said, “For the government, this is a very serious incident. Instructions are given for every type of inquiry. Those who will be found guilty will be given a severe punishment. None of them will be spared. I thank the Odisha government and the administrative officers here who put all their resources to help people. I also extend my thanks to the citizens living here because, in this dangerous situation, they helped in whatever way they could. They donated blood. they rescued people.”

PM Modi added, “I especially thank the youth here. I also bow to the people living here. It is because of their support that the operation could proceed faster. The railway has put ts all power, capabilities, and resources into the rescue operation and relief operations ahead. A well-thought effort to restore the tracks is also underway. But, in this hour of grief, I went to the spot and saw it all. I also went to the hospital and saw the injured ones. I don’t have words to express this grief. But, I pray to the almighty to give us the power to come out of this as soon as possible.”

At least 261 people were killed in a train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district that took place on 2nd June 2023. Several teams, including the Army and the Air Force, were involved in rescue operations after the accident. The injured ones are being treated.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

As Railways confirms that Kavach system is not installed on the route in Odisha where the accident took place, could it have prevented it?...

Raju Das -

‘It’s a great tragedy, sabotage cannot be ruled out’, says former railway minister Dinesh Trivedi on the Odisha train accident

OpIndia Staff -

‘I trust the Indian government’: Mother of baby Ariha Shah says govt’s efforts have given a hope that her daughter will return to India...

OpIndia Staff -

Allahabad HC asks Lucknow University to find out if an alleged rape victim is ‘Mangalik’ by studying her ‘Kundli’, Supreme Court stays the order

OpIndia Staff -

‘Hope sex will eventually be acknowledged as a sport’: Sweden to hold the first sex championship, each ‘match’ to last for 45-60 mins

OpIndia Staff -

Hindu girl’s family alleges Muslim partner’s family forced daughter to convert to Islam: Delhi HC provides protection to an interfaith lesbian couple

OpIndia Staff -

Twitter officials censor ‘What is a Woman’ documentary over ‘transphobia’ & ‘misgendering’ charges, resign after Elon Musk overturns censorship and promotes it

OpIndia Staff -

Bareilly: Abid posed as Bablu to trap and marry a Hindu woman, converted her to Islam, then forced her to perform Halala with his...

OpIndia Staff -

‘No difference between woman and meat’, Hindu refugees rendered homeless by Rajasthan Govt recount the atrocities which forced them to flee Pakistan

Jhankar Mohta -

Pakistan: Christian youth sentenced to death over alleged blasphemy charge, along with Rs 20,000 fine

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
636,420FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com