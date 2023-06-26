Uttar Pradesh: License of Dr. Javed Khan who performed the forceful circumcision of a 2-year-old Hindu boy in Bareilly suspended

Days after a Muslim doctor in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh performed forceful circumcision of a Hindu boy, the probe committee held responsible Dr Javed Khan and his hospital and suspended his practising license. The committee also has sought an explanation from the hospital and its relevant authorities and has said that it would submit a detailed probe report to the CMO’s office within two days.

On June 24, a Hindu boy underwent a forceful circumcision performed by a doctor named Javed Khan while he was originally scheduled to undergo tongue surgery. Upon discovering this distressing situation, the boy’s family protested outside the hospital and was supported by several members of a Hindu organization. The Hindu members gathered and also voiced their anger by raising slogans outside the hospital.

Later the Hindu boy’s family also stated that the doctor and the hospital administration pressured them to compromise in the situation. Following the revelation of the incident, the police immediately initiated action, stating that an inquiry committee had been established and that legal measures would be taken by the applicable regulations.

The boy who underwent forceful circumcision has been identified as Samrat and is the son of Harimohan Yadav. Yadav alleged that the doctors had deliberately executed the operation to convert his child from Hinduism to Islam. Harimohan Yadav is a resident of the Sanjay Nagar area which comes under the Baradari police station. He was advised to operate his son as the latter could not speak properly.

Accordingly, Harimohan Yadav took his child to a private hospital in Delapir where the doctor admitted the child for the scheduled operation. However, the family later found out that no surgery was performed on the tongue and instead, the doctor had circumcised the boy.

The police formed the probe committee and happened to take strict action against the hospital. It has decided to suspend the license of the doctor and also has sought a detailed explanation from the hospital authorities.