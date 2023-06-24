A disturbing incident has emerged in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, where a Hindu boy underwent a forceful circumcision performed by a doctor named Javed Khan. The two and half-year-old Hindu kid was originally scheduled to undergo tongue surgery. Upon discovering this distressing situation, the boy’s family protested outside the hospital. Several members of a Hindu organisation gathered and voiced their anger through slogans outside the hospital.

Allegations have surfaced claiming that the hospital administration is exerting pressure on the parents of the victimised child to reach a compromise. Following the revelation of the incident, the police have initiated action, stating that an inquiry committee has been established and that legal measures will be taken by the applicable regulations.

Harimohan Yadav is a resident of the Sanjay Nagar area which comes under the Baradari police station. His two-and-a-half-year-old son Samrat could not speak. He was advised that if his son had an operation on his tongue, he would be able to speak.

Accordingly, Harimohan Yadav took his child to a private hospital in Delapir with the intention of getting a tongue operation done. The doctor at the hospital admitted the child for the scheduled operation. However, when they saw the boy after the operation, they found that no surgery was performed on the tongue. Instead, the doctor circumcised the boy. This left the family shocked.

Harimohan Yadav alleged that the doctors had deliberately done all this and converted his child from Hindu to Muslim. He said that the hospital authorities were pressuring him to compromise, but he would take action against the accused doctor so that the doctor could not carry out such an incident with anyone else again.

Carpenter Harimohan Yadav said that the doctor wanted to convert the child from Hindu to Muslim, which is why the name of the child was asked. At the same time, activists of Hindu Jagran Manch staged a protest after this incident.

However, the doctor defended his actions, claiming that he was told that the child had urinary tract problems and that is why he did that surgery. The doctor said, “The woman who works here is a neighbour of Ward Aaya. She brought the kid on Sunday. She knows what was the problem with the child. The child had problems related to urine. This is called phimosis disease. The cure for that disease is circumcision. It has nothing to do with religion.”

SP City Rahul Bhati said that the family had taken their two-and-a-half-year-old son for tongue surgery at Dr M Khan Hospital located under the Baradari police station area. There the baby has been circumcised instead of tongue operation. An application has been received in this regard. A committee has been formed to examine the application.

Following the incident, Hindu Jagran Manch reached the hospital and staged a protest. They alleged after circumcising a Hindu boy, now the hospital authorities are trying to reach a compromise with the family. They asserted that they will not led it happen.