As summer grips Delhi, the city finds itself grappling with a severe drinking water crisis yet again. Numerous areas and colonies in Delhi are facing acute water shortages, causing significant hardships for the residents. Even those residing in high-end flats within Sewak Park, adjacent to Dwarka, are not exempt from this dire situation.

The pressing issue reached a boiling point on 21st June 2023 when frustrated residents, deprived of water for the past 10 days, took to the streets and staged a protest, blocking the Uttam Nagar-Najafgarh road. In a display of discontent, they directed their ire towards Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and local AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, vociferously demanding a resolution. Delhi BJP also staged the protest with these citizens.

Among the crowd were a considerable number of women, who vehemently criticised the Kejriwal government for its failure to ensure a steady water supply. Law enforcement authorities were forced to intervene to maintain order and disperse the large gathering from the road.

Protest by Delhi State BJP against Kejriwal Govt for the water crisis pic.twitter.com/OL9Kk3d9dC — Madhu Das (@madhudas179) June 24, 2023

Despite the challenges faced in removing them, the local councillor Deepak Vohra and MLA Naresh Balyan arrived at the scene, engaging with the aggrieved residents. They offered assurances of swift action to address the water scarcity, yet three days later, the problem persists.

Residents, especially women, are enduring the agonising effects of water scarcity. They don’t have water for daily household activities, as well as sustenance. The lack of water has disrupted the routine of sending children to school, as they are unable to access water for basic needs. Consequently, men are also unable to attend work. Although occasional water tankers are dispatched following complaints, they fail to cater to the needs of residents residing on higher floors.

Private tankers are an alternative, but they demand a steep price of 5,000 rupees. Residents assert that they have registered their grievances with the Municipal Councilor, local MLA, and Delhi Jal Board officials, yet their pleas remain unanswered. In the face of a deepening water crisis, Delhi’s inhabitants, even those residing in upscale flats, find themselves desperately longing for each precious drop.

The water crisis in Delhi serves as a stark reminder of the AAP government‘s failure to fulfil its promises of delivering clean and ample water to the citizens. Despite being entrusted with the responsibility of addressing such essential needs, the government’s inability to effectively manage the water situation has left the residents disillusioned and frustrated. This dire situation not only highlights the lack of adequate infrastructure and planning but also raises questions about the government’s commitment to fulfilling the basic necessities of its constituents.