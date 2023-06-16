West Bengal Police recovered bomb-making material in 24 Parganas’ Bhangar on Friday following the recent violence during nominations for Panchayat elections.

A total of seven bags filled with husk-like material were recovered. Moreover, a division bench of Calcutta High Court, led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, on Thursday directed the election commission in West Bengal to request the deployment of central paramilitary forces in all districts of the state within the next 48 hours, ahead of the upcoming panchayat elections in the state.

The final day of filing nominations witnessed continued clashes across various parts of the state, including an outbreak of violence at the Block Development Office in Birbhum’s Ahmadpur, where crude bombs were reportedly thrown.

However, as per the officials, no casualties have been reported in the incident. As per the visuals, crude bombs have also been hurled in the area. Police have detained a few people involved in the clash.

In an effort to maintain order, heavy security deployment has been made in the South 24 Parganas district. Tension and unease prevailed in several areas, particularly the Bhangar block, where clashes between supporters of the ruling TMC and Naushad Siddiqui-led Indian Secular Front (ISF) over the past two days.

The two sets of supporters were seen on the roads, wielding sticks, as the police struggled to maintain law and order. Some police personnel, including the SDPO, sustained injuries during the clashes.

Canning sub-divisional police officer Dibakar Das said, “There was a clash between two groups. The mob attacked the police as well. I also got hurt on my hand during that time. Some policemen got minor injuries. 2 people were injured. We have arrested 17-18 people. The incident is being investigated.”

The Panchayat elections in West Bengal will be held in a single phase on July 8, with the counting of votes scheduled for July 11.