Wednesday, June 28, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAfter White House criticised people for questioning journalist Sabrina Siddiqui, it is accused of...
MediaNews ReportsPoliticsWorld
Updated:

After White House criticised people for questioning journalist Sabrina Siddiqui, it is accused of discriminating against journalist Simon Ateba ‘for being black’

Today News Africa's White House correspondent Simon Ateba accused the White House of deleting his heated argument with the US press secretary about alleged discrimination against him on purpose.

OpIndia Staff
White House , Simon Ateba
White House faces backlash over alleged discrimination against a journalist (Image via Fox News)
4

The United States, the self-proclaimed flag bearer of press freedom, loves preaching to other countries about media rights and journalistic freedom while neglecting to follow these principles in their own country. In a heated exchange with Today News Africa’s White House correspondent Simon Ateba on June 26 (local time), US Press Secretary Katherine Jean-Pierre (KJP) was called for their hypocrisy. Ateba accused the White House of deleting his heated argument with the US press secretary about alleged discrimination against him on purpose. 

Prior to the argument between journalist Simon Ateba and the US press secretary, the latter ‘condemned’ the alleged ‘harassment’ of Wall Street Journal (WSJ) White House correspondent Sabrina Siddiqui, who faced backlash for asking a propaganda-filled question in an effort to corner PM Modi during his official state visit to the US. Siddiqui questioned PM Modi in an attempt to reinforce the distorted narrative that Muslims are “under attack in India.”

“So I just want to just reiterate a little bit what John (Kirby) said, is that we’re certainly here, at the White House, under this administration, we’re committed to the freedom of the press, which is, which is why we had the press conference last week,” the US press secretary said.

KJP continued, “So just want to remind folks that’s why we had the press conference last week, And just to also just repeat what you just all heard from my colleague, We certainly condemn any efforts of intimidation or harassment of a journalist or any journalist that is just trying to do their job. And so, I just want to..”

This is when KJP was interrupted by journalist Simon Ateba who called out the White House’s blatant hypocrisy as KJP was condemning the so-called harassment of Sabrina Siddiqui while the White House has been ignoring Simon Ateba for over nine months. 

“So are you going to take questions from me? Are you going to take questions from me because you’ve been discriminating against me for the past nine months.,” Ateba asked. 

Instead of answering his question, the US press secretary said that if Simon Ateba continues to speak like that, she would end the press briefing. She further claimed that Ateba was being “incredibly rude” while the journalist said that he wanted the White House to allow him to do his job and ask questions. KJP persisted in trying not to let Simon Ateba make his point while minutes before she was talking about press freedom, advocating for a propagandist in the garb of a journalist.

The White House edited out Ateba’s heated exchange with Katherine Jean-Pierre; however, following public outrage over the White House’s blatant attempt to restrict press freedom and discriminate against a journalist, the portion of Ateba-KJP interaction was restored. The White House blamed ‘technical glitch’ for removal of the clip.

In a long tweet, Simon Ateba slammed the White House for discriminating against a black journalist and others he accused of trying to malign and oust him from the White House. He stated that the story of his discrimination will last fifty years from now.

While the Biden administration defended journalist Sabrina Siddiqui for attempting to undermine the India-US relationship during President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s joint press conference at the White House, it refuses to take questions from journalists who they dislike or find critical of their policies. 

This blatant display of hypocrisy comes after ‘journalist’ Sabrina Siddiqui got a befitting response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on June 22 was addressing a joint press conference along with President Biden. PM Modi’s response came as Siddiqui accused his government of discriminating against Muslims and trying to silence his critics.

“India has long prided itself as the world’s largest democracy, but there are many human rights groups who say that your government has discriminated against religious minorities and sought to silence its critics. As you stand here in the East Room of the White House, where so many world leaders have made commitments to protecting democracy, what steps are you and your government willing to take to protect the rights of Muslims and other minorities and to uphold free speech?” Siddiqui questioned. 

Siddiqui’s attempt at cornering PM Modi over alleged discrimination against Muslims in India, however, was met with a rather befitting response from the Indian Prime Minister. 

“I am surprised that you are saying that ‘people say’ India is a democracy. It is not about what people say, India is a democracy. And as President Biden said, both India and America have democracy in their DNA. Democracy is our spirit, democracy flows in our veins. We live democracy and our ancestors have put that into words in the shape of the Constitution and our government runs on the basis of the Constitution which is based on the basic democratic values,” PM Modi said.

This sparked online criticism of Siddiqui, which was exacerbated when Alt News co-founder tried to pass her off as an ‘Indian’ since she is the great-great-granddaughter of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, who was among the earliest proponents of the two-nation theory. It is important to note that this very two-nation theory laid the foundation for the demand for the creation of a separate Islamic nation, Pakistan, and the bloodshed that ensued. 

While the White House came to Sabrina Siddiqui’s defence even as they discriminate against journalists like Simon Ateba, OpIndia reported about the five occasions where the US President himself was hostile to the media. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Migrant Muslim workers of Badrinath agree to ‘celebrate’ Bakrid 45 km away from temple town, decision taken after meeting with Police: What we know

OpIndia Staff -

Case of Praveen Nettaru, murdered by PFI: NIA raids houses of 3 absconding suspects – Abdul Nasir, Abdul Rahaman and Naushad

ANI -

Nagpur: Ahead of Bakrid and Ashadi Ekadashi, NCP leader prints calendar with a goat and mosque on Shri Hari Vitthala’s image

OpIndia Staff -

‘China engineered coronavirus as a bioweapon’: Wuhan Institute of Virology researcher says in an interview

ANI -

Congress govt in Karnataka books BJP’s Amit Malviya for his criticism of Rahul Gandhi, who claims to fight for FoE, invokes 153A: What he...

OpIndia Staff -

Censor board directs ’72 Hoorain’ makers to remove Quran reference citing public order: Here are other cuts demanded for ‘unrestricted public exhibition’

OpIndia Staff -

Controversy in Mumbai’s Mira Road society erupts after Muslim man gets two goats to his flat ahead of Bakrid, residents say won’t allow slaughter...

OpIndia Staff -

Where are the freebies? Congress govt in Karnataka likely to hike water tariffs as well after hiking power bills

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: Muslims give a heroic reception to Banglore, Coimbatore blasts accused, Abdul Nasser Madani, with alleged links to LeT

OpIndia Staff -

Journalist gets threats from Islamists after reporting on how some Madarsas refused to celebrate International Yoga Day even after circular from State: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
640,369FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com