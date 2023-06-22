The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a state visit to the United States of America. During his visit, the White House will host a state dinner for PM Modi along with 400 other guests. A special menu has been created for the occasion keeping in mind that PM Modi is a vegetarian.

First Lady Jill Biden has roped in celebrated Chef Nina Curtis, who specialises in vegan cuisine, to work with the White House staff and create a special vegetarian menu for PM Modi, who is a devout vegetarian. During the media preview for the dinner, the First Lady shared that guests will have the option of adding a fish dish to their main course as well, as per their preference.

The first course on the state dinner will include marinated millet, grilled corn kernel salad, compressed watermelon, and a tangy avocado sauce.

The main course will include stuffed portobello mushrooms and creamy saffron-infused risotto. Upon request, guests would be served sumac-roasted sea bass, lemon-dill yoghurt sauce, crisped millet cakes, and summer squashes.

The desssert on the menu is rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake. Wines on the menu list include Stone Tower Chardonnay “Kristi” 2021, PATEL Red Blend 2019, and Domain Carneros Brut Rose.

The dinner, which has been meticulously planned by the First Lady, will be hosted on the south lawn of the White House. Talking about the preparations for the dinner, Chef Nina Curtis said, “We have been working on this menu for the State Dinner for a few months. The First Lady and I are thrilled, and I believe we have successfully fulfilled our mission.”

After the dinner, there will be performances by Grammy award winner Joshua Bell and Penn Masala – a South Asian acapella group from the University of Pennsylvania.

Earlier, PM Modi arrived at the White House in Washington DC on Wednesday for the second leg of his official state visit. In DC, PM Modi met US President Joe Biden at the White House. The two leaders exchanged selected gifts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented various gifts representing India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage to President Biden.

While in Washington, PM Modi will also address a joint meeting of the US House of Representatives.