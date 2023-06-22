Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his historic visit to the United States. On Thursday, June 22, PM Modi met US President Joe Biden at the White House. The two leaders exchanged selected gifts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented various gifts representing India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage. PM Modi gifted a special sandalwood box handcrafted by an artisan from Jaipur in Rajasthan. He also gifted Krishna Yajurveda—a Hindu religious scripture’s Vaikhanas Grihya Sutram along with “The Ten Principal Upanishads” published by London’s Faber and Faber Ltd.

A craftsman from Jaipur, Rajasthan, has handmade the unique sandalwood box. Sandalwood from Mysore, Karnataka, is elaborately carved with flora and fauna artwork. It is notable that sandalwood carving is an old art form popular in Rajasthan.

This sandalwood box contains ten donations. According to the Krishna Yajurveda’s Vaikhanas Grihya Sutram, a person turns into ‘Drishta Sahasrachandro’ or the one who has witnessed one thousand full moons once he completes the age of eighty years and eight months.

Because this stage of life is commemorated and honoured, an elaborate set of Vedic ceremonies are performed. There is a custom of ten different types of donations or ‘Dasa Daanams’ during one of the rituals. The box contains goods that are often donated following the rite.

The gift box includes Lord Ganesha’s idol. This Ganesha silver idol was crafted in Kolkata by a fifth-generation silversmith family. A diya has also been placed in the box. Diya holds a special significance in Hindu households. Diyas are not only a part of worship but also signify hope and resistance against darkness or evil. The box also includes a Tamra-Patra (copper plate) on which a shloka is inscribed.

An exquisitely crafted silver coconut by West Bengal’s finest artisans is donated in lieu of a cow for Gaudaan (gift of a cow). A fragrant piece of sandalwood from Mysore, Karnataka, is donated in lieu of land for Bhudaan (land gift). Tamil Nadu-sourced til or white sesame seeds for Tildaan. Hiranyadaan (gold donation) is a handcrafted 24K pure and hallmarked gold coin offered in Rajasthan. Maharashtra-sourced gud or jaggery for Guddaan. Rajasthan artisans have created an aesthetically pleasing 99.5% pure and hallmarked silver coin for Raupyadaan. Gujarati lavan or salt is also presented to the US President for Lavandaan. In addition to this, Ghee or clarified butter has been included in the box for Ajyadaan and clothes for Vastradaan.

PM Modi has also presented a first edition copy of the book ‘The Ten Principal Upanishads’ by WB Yeats, co-authored by Shri Purohit Swami. It was published by Faber and Faber of London in 1937 and it is one of the final works of Yeats.

In 1937, WB Yeats published an English translation of the Indian Upanishads, co-authored with Shri Purohit Swami. The translation and collaboration between the two authors occurred throughout 1930s and it was one of the final works of Yeats.



PM Modi additionally presented First Lady Jill Biden with a 7.5-carat lab-grown diamond that possesses the chemical and optical attributes of earth-mined diamonds. The diamond is placed in a Papier mâché – the box known as kar-e-kalamdani. The laborious paper pulp preparation known as sakthsazi in Kashmir is combined with the intricate painting process known as naqqashi to create the magnificent papier mâché.

Interestingly, President Biden presented PM Modi with some special gifts, including a vintage American camera coupled with an archival facsimile print of George Eastman’s Patent for the first Kodak camera, a hardcover book on American wildlife photography, and a signed, first edition copy of Collected Poems of Robert Frost.”

PM Modi arrived at the White House in Washington DC on Wednesday for the second leg of his official state visit. The first pair was spotted conversing with their guest for approximately a minute before posing for photographs. According to the White House, the trio enjoyed a musical tribute to India’s regions performed by youth dancers from Studio Dhoom.