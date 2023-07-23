On 22nd July, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stooped to a new low as its chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar used a video of drowning animals in floods to mock Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The video was from Gujarat, recently facing a series of floods due to excessive rainfall. Sharing the video, Kakkar wrote an idiom, “Modi ji ki bhains gai paani mein (Modi Ji’s buffalo has gone into water)”. “Gai Bhains Paani Mein” idiom means “It is a lost case”. Before becoming Prime Minister, Narendra Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat.

AAP leader made highly insensitive tweet targeting PM Modi. Source: Twitter

The insensitive tweet did not go well with netizens. Kakkar faced criticism on social media. However, instead of apologising for the insensitivity, Kakkar decided to ignore the criticism. Her insensitivity did not stop with that tweet. In another tweet, she shared a video of a flood from Navsari where the flood hit an LPG godown. She wrote, “BJP government delivered free cylinder to every house in Gujarat”.

Netizens criticised Kakkar for her insensitive tweet

Twitter user Swathi Bellam wrote, “Only Sadists can make political jokes on tragedies where animals are dying in a flood.”

Only Sadists can make political jokes on tragedies where animals are dying in a flood. — Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) July 23, 2023

Twitter user Alphatoonist said, “At this moment only AAP is floating in water. Including you.”

Paani mein filhaal to poori AAP tairti nazar aa Rahi hai…ek aap bhi hain — Alphat00nist🇮🇳 (@Alphat00nist) July 23, 2023

Twitter user BewaakBaatein said, “I have seen a lot of parties but never seen someone who mocks a natural disaster. Innocent animals are dying and she is political brownie points. Gujarat voters did right by not choosing you. They were saved of committing a sin.”

बहुत सो पार्टी देखी लेकिन इस तरह से प्राकृतिक आपदा का मजाक उड़ाने वाला नहीं देखा. निरीह पशु की जान जा रही है और इन्हें अपने राजनीतिक स्कोर सेटल करना है. गुजरात वाले आप ने इनको ना चुन ने सही किया. पाप करने से बच गये — लिट्टी चोखा 🇮🇳 (@bewaakbaatein) July 23, 2023

Twitter user Sharmishta Sharma said, “Shame on you for being so insensitive tot he plight of these animals. I thought only your leader has poor thinking who shamelessly laughed at the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus in the House but now it seems that all of you are jackals dyed in the same colour. Running away from responsibility is probably an important part of your manifesto.”

Shame on you for being so insensitive to the plight of these animals.



मुझे लगता था कि ये घटिया सोंच केवल आपके लीडर तक ही सीमित है जो बेशर्मी से कश्मीरी हिंदुओं के नरसिम्हार पर सदन में हंसे थे पर अब लगता है कि आप के सभी एक ही रंग में रंगे सियार हैं।



ज़िम्मेदारी से दूर जाना… — Sharmishta Sharma (@AnObserversView) July 23, 2023

Twitter user Sandeep Arya said, “If you cannot sympathise with the poor farmers at least do not make fun of the the scene of their buffaloes’ death. Only a heartless and cruel person can tweet like this.”

गरीब किसानों के साथ संवेदना नहीं रख सकती तो कम से कम उनकी भैंसो की मौत के मंज़र का मज़ाक तो न उड़ाओ ….कोई निर्दय और क्रूर व्यक्ति ही इस प्रकार के ट्वीट कर सकता है I @ArvindKejriwal — Sandeep Arya (@Arya_Sheoran) July 23, 2023

Twitter user Rudra Vikram Sing said, “This tweet shows how insenstitive a woman you are. Ask those who animals are floating in the water, what they must be going through”.

कितनी संवेदनहीन महिला हैं आप, आपके इस Tweet से पता चलता है, जिनके पशु बह रहे हैं पानी में उनसे पूछिए कि उनपर क्या गुजर रही होगी ! — Rudra Vikram Singh (@Irudravs) July 22, 2023

Twitter user Mohit Suryanvanshi said, “She is the national spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party who is full of sympathy. Madam, IIT man cannot give you good manners but at least respect the manners of your family members. These are animals but their lives also has some value. This is fine example of vile politics.”

ये हैं संवेदना से भरी #AamAadmiParty की राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता।

मैडम माना IIT वाला आपको ये संस्कार नहीं दे सकता लेकिन घर वालों के संस्कारों का तो मान रखिये।

वो जानवर है लेकिन जान की कीमत तो उनकी भी है।

इस नीच राजनीति को क्या ही बोला जाए — Mohit Suryavanshi (@IMAntiSecular) July 22, 2023

Twitter user Deepak Chhabra said, “Nothing can be more shameful than making mockery of people and animals caught in a natural calamity never Sen before! Shame on you and your upbringing!”

Nothing can be more shameful than making mockery of people and animals caught in a natural calamity never Sen before ! Shame on you and your upbringing ! — Deepak Chhabra (@deepakchhabbra) July 22, 2023

Investigative reporter Vijay Gajera said, “While people in Gujarat are fighting against heavy rain, an AAP spokesperson is making fun of it. She is an adviser to Sanjay Singh. Shame on you Priyanka Kakkar.”

While people in Gujarat are fighting against heavy rain, an AAP spokesperson is making fun of it.



She is an adviser to Sanjay Singh.



Shame on you @PKakkar_ 🤌 https://t.co/h94Ve7sZ2n — Vijay Patel🇮🇳 (@vijaygajera) July 22, 2023

Co-Convenor of BJP Mumbai IT and SM Cell Pallavi CT said, “This lady is chief spokesperson of AAP & is making such J0KES? See the horrific visuals of these poor buffaloes caught in floods & these people get sad!stic pleasure becoz it’s happening in Gujarat? For political gains, these people will always indulge in VULTURE CULTURE, then be it floods or women’s dignity in Manipur, Rajasthan or W Bengal?”

While people in Gujarat are fighting against heavy rain, an AAP spokesperson is making fun of it.



She is an adviser to Sanjay Singh.



Shame on you @PKakkar_ 🤌 https://t.co/h94Ve7sZ2n — Vijay Patel🇮🇳 (@vijaygajera) July 22, 2023

Twitter user Alok Bhatt said, “This is what Kejriwal is all about – look at his spokeswoman, she is celebrating a natural tragedy!”

This is what Kejriwal is all about – look at his spokeswoman, she is celebrating a natural tragedy! https://t.co/A3qPtmGYRn — Alok Bhatt (@alok_bhatt) July 22, 2023

Twitter user Hawk Eye said, “There are other parties too. BJP, Congress, SP, DMK who pull each other down.. but problem with every AAP spox is that they stoop too low & insensitive where the lines between a political sarcasm & cheapness gets too blurry to distinguish.”

There are other parties too. BJP, Congress, SP, DMK who pull eachother down.. but problem with every AAP spox is that they stoop too low & insensitive where the lines between a political sarcasm & cheapness gets too blurry to distinguish. https://t.co/Odx3QS58Tq — The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) July 22, 2023

Author Ratan Sharda said, “Those who can make smart heartless comments using human tragedy of immense proportions in natural disaster, wonder why they are not preferred by Indians!”

Those who can make smart heartless comments using human tragedy of immense proportions in natural disaster, wonder why they are not preferred by Indians! https://t.co/rUSQ50tQ43 — Ratan Sharda 🇮🇳 रतन शारदा (@RatanSharda55) July 23, 2023

Twitter user Pragya said, “The worst of the tweet we could see. Helpless poor animals and natural calamity. Just to let Modi down, you came up with this ??? Seriously???”

The worst of the tweet we could see .. helpless poor animals and natural calamity. Just to let Modi down you came up with this ??? Seriously??? https://t.co/fKYUenSmZp — pragya प्रज्ञा (@pragya_barthwal) July 22, 2023

No one from Aam Aadmi Party has come forward to condemn such an insensitive tweet.