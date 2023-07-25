Amid the ongoing deadlock between the opposition and the treasury benches and continuous disruption in Parliamentary proceedings, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reiterated that the government is ready to hold a discussion on the Manipur issue for as long as they want.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, Shah said, “The opposition is demanding that the government gives a statement but I want to tell you that the government is ready not only for a statement but also for a full-fledged debate.”

He emphasised that the government has nothing to hide while responding to the debate on the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill.

During the proceedings, Home Minister informed that he has written letters to the Leader of the Opposition in both houses – Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary (LoP LS) and Mallikarjun Kharge (LoP RS) seeking their support in resolving the ongoing conflict in Manipur. However, he also targeted the opposition alleging that they are not interested in issues of Dalits and the welfare of women, instead they are merely resorting to sloganeering.

He said, “They (Opposition) are not interested in co-operation, they are not interested in Dalits, nor in the welfare of women, so their sloganeering is very obvious. However, I want to say again that I have written to the leaders of Opposition in both Houses that I am ready for a detailed debate on Manipur. The government has no fear and anyone who wants to discuss is welcome.”

He pointed out that the people are watching how the parliamentarians are acting and everyone has to go to the polls. He stressed the need for creating a conducive atmosphere for a discussion on the sensitive issue of Manipur.

Taking to Twitter, he shared the letters he had written to both the leaders seeking their ‘invaluable support’ for discussions on the Manipur issue. He stressed that all parties should rise above party politics and cooperate in resolving this important issue.

In his letters, he highlighted that in the last six years of the BJP rule in Manipur, the area was witnessing a new era of development and peace. However, this all took an ugly turn because of some court decisions and some incidents. These led to incidences of violence and arson in Manipur in the beginning days of May.

Going ahead, he invited the leaders to come forward for the discussion, rising above party lines to find a just and permanent solution to the Manipur issue.