After several reports earlier suggested that Anju from Rajasthan who went to Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend got married and converted to Islam, the woman refuted to the claims and said that she would return to India by August 20 this year. She also said that she has gone to Pakistan only to explore the country and that the story of her marriage to Nasrulla is not true.

Earlier, a senior officer at Moharrar City police in Upper Dir district had confirmed to the Indian news agency PTI that Anju had married Nasrulla as per the Islamic rituals and had also converted her religion to Islam. The official had also said that Anju had changed her name to Fatima post nikah with Nasrulla.

However, she appeared in a video with her friend Nasrulla and stated that all the reports about her marriage to Nasrulla were false. In the video, Anju said, “I am here in Pakistan just like other people who come to visit the country. I don’t know why people are talking like this that I am here to get married and all. I am here for sightseeing and I have enjoyed my stay here.”

She also was heard saying in the video that she is safe in Pakistan. “I want to give this message to all that I have come here to Pakistan legally and with planning as it was not about two days that I came here all of a sudden, and I am safe here,” 35-year-old Anju from Kailor in India’s Uttar Pradesh added.

She also requested the Indian media to talk directly to her for details about her visit to Pakistan and stop ‘harassing’ her family back in Rajasthan. It is notable that a video of Anju and Nasrulla is going viral over social media in which the duo can be seen holding hands and enjoying their time in scenic locations.

As per Anju’s husband Arvind from Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, Anju had gone to Jaipur to meet her sister, but after that, she went to Pakistan and informed him about her visit from there.

Meanwhile, Anju’s father Gaya Prasad Thomas talked to the media and said that his daughter had ruined the life of her two children. He also said that she should have divorced her husband before doing something like this. “The way she ran away leaving her two children and husband behind. If she wanted to do this, she should have divorced her husband at first. She is no more for us,” he said.

He also added that he had been not talking to Anju since her marriage to Arvind due to her eccentric behaviour. He said that he would never appeal to the Indian government to bring her back. “I pray to let her die there,” he said.

Earlier, it was reported that Anju travelled to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan to meet her lover, 29-year-old Nasrullah, from Upper Dir. They met on Facebook four years ago and started liking each other soon. During questioning by Pakistani authorities, Anju claimed that she could not live without Nasrullah.

Unlike Pakistan’s Seema Haider who illegally entered India to meet her lover, Anju went to Pakistan on valid documents, and her Visa is valid for 30 days. Anju had to visit the police station in Upper Dir Bala as it is required by law that when an Indian national visits Pakistan, they must show their travel documents at the police station. Nasrullah accompanied her for the visit. Nasrulla was also quoted saying that the duo had decided to marry soon.

However, Anju in the latest video said that she would return to India and that she had no plans to marry Nasrulla, a resident of Pakistan.