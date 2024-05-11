Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan made waves in 2021 with the release of her debut book, ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible’, chronicling her journey through pregnancy while offering valuable insights for expecting mothers. The book received widespread acclaim, resonating deeply with numerous pregnant women and new mothers, and serving as a beacon of inspiration.

However, recent developments suggest that the book’s title might land it in hot water. According to a recent report from NDTV, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a notice to Kareena Kapoor Khan in response to a petition challenging the title of her memoir.

The petition, filed by advocate Christopher Anthony, raises concerns about the use of the word “bible” in the title, contending that it could be seen as disrespectful to the Christian community. Anthony’s petition seeks legal action against both Kareena Kapoor Khan and the book’s sellers, urging a ban on its sale.

Alleging that the title ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible’ exploits the term “bible” for publicity, Anthony, a social worker from Jabalpur, argues that such a comparison diminishes the sanctity of the Christian Bible, a revered text worldwide.

The notice has also been served to the book’s sellers, marking a significant legal challenge for the publication.

Kareen Kapoor Khan had been in hot water concerning pregnancy book in the past as well

The book had landed in trouble earlier too. In 2021, a complaint was filed against Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan over the title of her book. A Christian group took a strong objection to the title ‘Pregnancy Bible’, for containing the name of the holy book, and filed a complaint against the actor turned author at a police station in Beed in Maharashtra.

The complaint was filed by Alpha Omega Christian Mahasangh, a Christian group, alleging that the title of the book hurts the religious sentiment of the Christians. Ashish Shinde, the president of Alpha Omega Christian Mahasangh, submitted the complaint at Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Beed, seeking action against the author on blasphemy charges.

Shinde said that as the holy word ‘Bible’ has been used in the book, it has hurt the religious sentiments of Christians. He has filed the complaint seeking the registration of a case against the authors under IPC section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs).