On Monday, 24 July, the Dholaghat police arrested a teacher for allegedly raping and assaulting a minor girl. Reportedly, the teacher raped the minor girl inside the school premises in South 24 Pargana district. The accused was later identified as Faizuddin Mollah associated with the Dholahat High Madrasa.

According to a report in India today, the incident took place on Friday, the 21st of July. The accused teacher Mollah followed the minor victim to the toilet and raped her. When the victim cried for help, he physically assaulted and locked her inside a washroom.

Afterward, the minor victim was rescued by her friends and subsequently, they informed her mother about the incident. The victim’s family have blamed the school administration for not taking cognizance of the crime.

The family also alleged that local leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) threatened them and asked them to remain silent on the issue and not speak about the matter.

The victim’s mother stated, “Mollah hung a lock outside the toilet and left my daughter. On reaching there, I enquired as to why she was left in such a condition. The school administration was ignorant.”

Later, on Sunday, 23rd of July, the victim’s family filed a complaint at the Dholahat police station. After getting the complaint, the police filed a case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Subsequently, on Monday evening, 24 July, they arrested the accused Mollah, and produced him before the Kakdwip Sub-Divisional Court.

Following the family’s allegation against local leaders’ of TMC, BJP raised the issue and demanded Justice for the minor victim. BJP’s district Juba Morcha secretary Mahabrata Das stated that this kind of incident is happening in Maldah while Trinamool Congress is preoccupied with Manipur.

However, TMC’s local cadre came out to reject all these allegations. TMC’s Kakdwip block vice-president Satyabrata Maiti claimed that no TMC worker is involved in this heinous crime.

Maiti said, “I have heard the whole incident. No one from Trinamool is involved in it. What is being said is false. I am demanding an inquiry.”

The investigation is still ongoing and Police said that they are waiting for the medical report to proceed further.