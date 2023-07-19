Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar did not want the opposition alliance to be named I.N.D.I.A: Here is why

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did not want the opposition alliance to be named ‘INDIA’ because it has the letters, ‘NDA’ in it, sources said on Tuesday.

Sources said that the name INDIA was proposed to everyone in an informal meeting on Monday. Suggestions were sought on the name from all opposition leaders and later on Tuesday, everyone agreed to it.

Following this, Nitish Kumar agreed to the name. “All right, if all of you are okay with it (the name INDIA), then it is fine,” the Bihar Chief Minister was quoted by a source as saying.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan said that the name was proposed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“The name of the opposition alliance- INDIA was proposed by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. After a long discussion, it was decided to be called as ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance,” VCK chief told ANI.

On the other hand, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said that Rahul Gandhi justified why it should be INDIA during the discussion in the meeting. “It is a collective effort. We all sat together, and we all decided on names. Rahul ji spearheaded this, he justified why it should be INDIA. He argued for it,” Srinate told ANI.

It should also be noted that Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav were not present in the press conference following the Bengaluru opposition meet because the weather department predicted bad weather conditions and Nitish Kumar was getting late for a conference.

Moreover, it needs to be mentioned that several opposition leaders like Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Kumar were not present at the press conference.

The representatives of the 26 parties who met for the brainstorming meeting in Bengaluru also decided to set up an 11-member coordination committee, including all the major parties, and a ‘secretariat’ in Delhi for campaign management and for coordinating the working of various sub-committees, which will take up specific issues.

“The next opposition meeting will be held in Mumbai; the date will be announced soon. An 11-member coordination committee will be set up. Names of committee members will be announced in Mumbai,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

  (This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

