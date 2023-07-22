A minor girl and a man were stripped and thrashed by three individuals after they were discovered in an inappropriate position in the Begusarai area of Bihar, police informed on 22 July. An official stated that footage of the incident reportedly captured the people abusing and stripping the male who has been identified as a 40-year-old music teacher and the juvenile went viral on social media on 21 July.

Begusarai Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar proclaimed, “We have arrested the music teacher based on the statement given by the victim. A case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Section 67B of the Information Technology (IT) Act and Section 376 of the IPC (sexual offences) have been registered against the accused.”

He disclosed that the occurrence transpired on 20 July, and a search is currently underway to find the three perpetrators who attacked the young girl and the accused. Yogendra Kumar revealed, “The police are examining the video and have also sent clothes of the two persons and other evidence recovered from the spot for forensic examination.”

He further added that a team overseen by a senior female police officer has been assembled to look into the issue. According to the top cop, “Medical examination of the victim is also being conducted. Her statement will also be recorded before the magistrate.”