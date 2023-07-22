Saturday, July 22, 2023
HomeNews ReportsBihar: Minor girl and man stripped and thrashed after being caught in a compromising...
News Reports
Updated:

Bihar: Minor girl and man stripped and thrashed after being caught in a compromising position in Begusarai

A video of three men ruthlessly assaulting and stripping a minor and a man in Bihar's Begusarai went viral on social media, raising concerns about vigilantism and moral policing in Nitish Kumar-led government in the state.

OpIndia Staff
Representational Image from Dhaka Tribune
Representational Image via Dhaka Tribune
12

A minor girl and a man were stripped and thrashed by three individuals after they were discovered in an inappropriate position in the Begusarai area of Bihar, police informed on 22 July. An official stated that footage of the incident reportedly captured the people abusing and stripping the male who has been identified as a 40-year-old music teacher and the juvenile went viral on social media on 21 July.

Begusarai Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar proclaimed, “We have arrested the music teacher based on the statement given by the victim. A case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Section 67B of the Information Technology (IT) Act and Section 376 of the IPC (sexual offences) have been registered against the accused.”

He disclosed that the occurrence transpired on 20 July, and a search is currently underway to find the three perpetrators who attacked the young girl and the accused. Yogendra Kumar revealed, “The police are examining the video and have also sent clothes of the two persons and other evidence recovered from the spot for forensic examination.”

He further added that a team overseen by a senior female police officer has been assembled to look into the issue. According to the top cop, “Medical examination of the victim is also being conducted. Her statement will also be recorded before the magistrate.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
643,876FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com