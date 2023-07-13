Thursday, July 13, 2023
HomeEntertainmentCensor Board sends Akshay Kumar's 'Oh My God 2' for review to avoid Adipurush-like...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Censor Board sends Akshay Kumar’s ‘Oh My God 2’ for review to avoid Adipurush-like backlash

An official from the Censor Board clarified that the Board does not possess the authority to ban a film outright but can choose not to issue a certificate if objections arise.

OpIndia Staff
oh my god
Akshay Kumar (left) and Pankaj Tripathi (right) are playing important roles in Oh My God 2. Image Source: Jagran
3

On the 12th of July, 2023, the upcoming Hindi film ‘Oh My God 2’ (OMG 2), starring Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam, underwent a screening in front of the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) Examining Committee. Following the initial screening, the film was recommended for further review by the Review Committee, a standard practice within the Censor Board. This move comes as a precautionary measure to avoid potential controversies and backlash similar to what the film ‘Adipurush’ faced recently.

An official from the Censor Board clarified that the Board does not possess the authority to ban a film outright but can choose not to issue a certificate if objections arise. In such cases, it becomes the responsibility of the filmmakers to make the necessary changes to address these concerns.

During the certification process, a film is viewed by at least seven censor members, including the Regional Officer, comprising three men and four women. The initial viewing is conducted by the Examining Committee, and then the screening is held in front of the Review Committee.

The makers of ‘Oh My God 2’ recently released the film’s teaser, generating mixed reactions from the audience. The teaser showcases Akshay Kumar in the role of Lord Shiva and Pankaj Tripathi as an ardent devotee of Shiva. The narrative seems to revolve around the relationship between God and mankind, reminiscent of its predecessor Oh My God. While some individuals on social media praised the teaser, others objected to depicting anointing scenes involving Lord Shiva, claiming that their sentiments were hurt.

After the decision to send ‘Oh My God 2’ to the review committee, Viacom India, the production company behind the film, remained tight-lipped and refrained from providing any details on the matter. Similarly, other stakeholders involved in the movie have also refrained from commenting.

It is worth noting that the film ‘Adipurush,’ directed by Om Raut, faced significant criticism due to its dialogues and poor visual effects (VFX) quality. As a result, the filmmakers released a revised version by altering some of the dialogue. Manoj Muntashir, the dialogue writer for ‘Adipurush,’ issued an apology on social media following the backlash.

The specific scenes or dialogues in ‘Oh My God 2’ that raised concerns for the Censor Board are yet to be disclosed. Once the film undergoes review by the committee, the Censor Board will decide on its certification.

‘Oh My God 2,’ directed by Amit Rai, features Akshay Kumar in the role of Lord Shiva and includes notable actors such as Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arun Govil, known for his portrayal of Lord Rama in the television series ‘Ramayan.’ The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11. As of now, it remains unclear how the Censor Board’s review will impact the film’s content and eventual release.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAdipurush dialogues
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
643,263FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com