On the 12th of July, 2023, the upcoming Hindi film ‘Oh My God 2’ (OMG 2), starring Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam, underwent a screening in front of the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) Examining Committee. Following the initial screening, the film was recommended for further review by the Review Committee, a standard practice within the Censor Board. This move comes as a precautionary measure to avoid potential controversies and backlash similar to what the film ‘Adipurush’ faced recently.

An official from the Censor Board clarified that the Board does not possess the authority to ban a film outright but can choose not to issue a certificate if objections arise. In such cases, it becomes the responsibility of the filmmakers to make the necessary changes to address these concerns.

During the certification process, a film is viewed by at least seven censor members, including the Regional Officer, comprising three men and four women. The initial viewing is conducted by the Examining Committee, and then the screening is held in front of the Review Committee.

The makers of ‘Oh My God 2’ recently released the film’s teaser, generating mixed reactions from the audience. The teaser showcases Akshay Kumar in the role of Lord Shiva and Pankaj Tripathi as an ardent devotee of Shiva. The narrative seems to revolve around the relationship between God and mankind, reminiscent of its predecessor Oh My God. While some individuals on social media praised the teaser, others objected to depicting anointing scenes involving Lord Shiva, claiming that their sentiments were hurt.

After the decision to send ‘Oh My God 2’ to the review committee, Viacom India, the production company behind the film, remained tight-lipped and refrained from providing any details on the matter. Similarly, other stakeholders involved in the movie have also refrained from commenting.

It is worth noting that the film ‘Adipurush,’ directed by Om Raut, faced significant criticism due to its dialogues and poor visual effects (VFX) quality. As a result, the filmmakers released a revised version by altering some of the dialogue. Manoj Muntashir, the dialogue writer for ‘Adipurush,’ issued an apology on social media following the backlash.

The specific scenes or dialogues in ‘Oh My God 2’ that raised concerns for the Censor Board are yet to be disclosed. Once the film undergoes review by the committee, the Censor Board will decide on its certification.

‘Oh My God 2,’ directed by Amit Rai, features Akshay Kumar in the role of Lord Shiva and includes notable actors such as Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arun Govil, known for his portrayal of Lord Rama in the television series ‘Ramayan.’ The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11. As of now, it remains unclear how the Censor Board’s review will impact the film’s content and eventual release.